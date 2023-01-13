The best fall 2023 men’s trends seen at Pitti Uomo in January 2023 – WWD





FLORENCE— The menswear pack gathered for the first leg of the winter fashion circuit inside the Fortezza da Basso – the strong comeback peacocks congregating in the courtyards. Pitti Uomo is still in rebuilding mode after two pandemic-disrupted years, and the Fall 2023 collections relied on retail-appropriate classics, such as soft, lightly constructed coats, corduroy suits and tailored shirts. checks inspired by workwear. Brunello Cucinelli’s take on the American preppy look and a burst of tonal wintry white were among the most directional trends at the fair, where wardrobe construction pieces reigned supreme. Here, an overview of the major fairground trends. Super sheepskin False or true, the shearling jacket is clearly gaining ground. Taking inspiration from military staples such as the bomber jacket or the ‘Lumberjack’ utility style, this outerwear adds a cinematic touch to even the most casual ensemble, as seen here in this Roy Rogers option. Roy Roger’s shearling jacket and Amaranto’s pants. Silk scarf, property of the stylist. Daniele Mangue/WWD winter white No more white after Labor Day? Pitti exhibitors disagree. Generously cut, volume-enhancing winter pants, plus parkas and textured shirts were some of the key pieces offering tonal white looks, including this Les Deux outfit, which is the season’s key uniform. The cotton trousers and shirt by Les Deux and the turtleneck by Cos. Tom Ford sunglasses; Sermoneta leather gloves. Daniele Mangue/WWD Plaid, please This American classic made a big comeback on the spring 2023 catwalks (remember Kate Moss opening Bottega Veneta?) and the trend continued into fall, influencing the show’s blouse offerings, including Revolution. They branched out into plaids and checks in a variety of textured flannels and heavyweight cottons for shirts and shirt jackets. The plaid shirt from Revolution and the pants from Amaranto. Tom Ford sunglasses; silk scarf and leather belt belonging to the designer. Daniele Mangue/WWD Corduroy Galore Corduroy was everywhere, no one could disagree. As the defining fabric of the season, it has appeared on suits, as seen in the By the Oak set seen here, utility pants and even tailored overcoats. A wide range of corduroy gauges allowed for different versions of this 1970s favorite. By Oak Outfitters corduroy suit. Sermoneta leather gloves; Prada bag; silk scarf belonging to the stylist. Daniele Mangue/WWD cardigan fever After embracing sweatshirts for several years, fashion customers are looking for dressier options and the men’s cardigan offers the perfect route. This Amaranto style blends tradition with nods to the grunge aesthetic, providing needed street cred. Amaranto mohair cardigan and pants. Daniele Mangue/WWD Back to school A return to preppy? Innovative. Joking aside, when the king of Pitti Uomo, Brunello Cucinelli, embraces this American collegiate trend, the message is clear. Varsity jackets, tennis sweaters and heather gray pants were among Cucinelli’s picks for the season. Brunello Cucinelli’s cardigan, varsity jacket and cargo pants. Daniele Mangue/WWD Cozy coat “Luxury things you just want to put on and go,” said one retailer of the latest Altea collection and it summed up one of the main themes of the fair, offering travel, luxury and comfort tropes, including the traditional double-breasted Chesterfield, belted dress style and driving coats. Altea’s coat and pants and Cos’ sweater. Tom Ford sunglasses; Sermoneta leather gloves; designer-owned silk scarf Daniele Mangue/WWD something separate Separate pieces are no longer the casual alternative to suits – this season’s revamped version focuses on the idea of ​​adding a more sophisticated touch to tailoring. Caruso’s double-breasted example inspired by the “New Romantics” look of the 1980s offered just that. Double-breasted blazer, shirt and trousers from Caruso. Oakley sunglasses; Sermoneta leather gloves; silk scarf belonging to the stylist. Daniele Mangue/WWD

