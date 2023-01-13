Fashion
The best fall 2023 men’s trends seen at Pitti Uomo in January 2023 – WWD
FLORENCE— The menswear pack gathered for the first leg of the winter fashion circuit inside the Fortezza da Basso – the strong comeback peacocks congregating in the courtyards.
Pitti Uomo is still in rebuilding mode after two pandemic-disrupted years, and the Fall 2023 collections relied on retail-appropriate classics, such as soft, lightly constructed coats, corduroy suits and tailored shirts. checks inspired by workwear. Brunello Cucinelli’s take on the American preppy look and a burst of tonal wintry white were among the most directional trends at the fair, where wardrobe construction pieces reigned supreme.
Here, an overview of the major fairground trends.
Super sheepskin
False or true, the shearling jacket is clearly gaining ground. Taking inspiration from military staples such as the bomber jacket or the ‘Lumberjack’ utility style, this outerwear adds a cinematic touch to even the most casual ensemble, as seen here in this Roy Rogers option.
winter white
No more white after Labor Day? Pitti exhibitors disagree. Generously cut, volume-enhancing winter pants, plus parkas and textured shirts were some of the key pieces offering tonal white looks, including this Les Deux outfit, which is the season’s key uniform.
Plaid, please
This American classic made a big comeback on the spring 2023 catwalks (remember Kate Moss opening Bottega Veneta?) and the trend continued into fall, influencing the show’s blouse offerings, including Revolution. They branched out into plaids and checks in a variety of textured flannels and heavyweight cottons for shirts and shirt jackets.
Corduroy Galore
Corduroy was everywhere, no one could disagree. As the defining fabric of the season, it has appeared on suits, as seen in the By the Oak set seen here, utility pants and even tailored overcoats. A wide range of corduroy gauges allowed for different versions of this 1970s favorite.
cardigan fever
After embracing sweatshirts for several years, fashion customers are looking for dressier options and the men’s cardigan offers the perfect route. This Amaranto style blends tradition with nods to the grunge aesthetic, providing needed street cred.
Back to school
A return to preppy? Innovative. Joking aside, when the king of Pitti Uomo, Brunello Cucinelli, embraces this American collegiate trend, the message is clear. Varsity jackets, tennis sweaters and heather gray pants were among Cucinelli’s picks for the season.
Cozy coat
“Luxury things you just want to put on and go,” said one retailer of the latest Altea collection and it summed up one of the main themes of the fair, offering travel, luxury and comfort tropes, including the traditional double-breasted Chesterfield, belted dress style and driving coats.
something separate
Separate pieces are no longer the casual alternative to suits – this season’s revamped version focuses on the idea of adding a more sophisticated touch to tailoring. Caruso’s double-breasted example inspired by the “New Romantics” look of the 1980s offered just that.
