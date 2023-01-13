New study explores artificial intelligence in fashion





Researchers from Pusan ​​National University in Korea conducted an extensive study exploring the use of collaborative AI models to create new designs and engage complex systems. This encourages human-AI collaborative design that increases efficiency and improves sustainability. Credit: Yoon Kyung Lee of Pusan ​​National University

The use of artificial intelligence (AI) in the fashion industry has increased dramatically in recent years. AI is used for tasks such as personalizing fashion recommendations for customers, optimizing supply chain management, automating processes, and improving sustainability to reduce waste. However, creative processes in fashion design continue to be primarily human-driven, and there is not much research in the area of ​​using AI for fashion design. Additionally, studies are usually done with data scientists, who build the AI ​​platforms and are involved in the technology side of the process. However, the other side of this equation, i.e. the designers themselves, are often not related to research. To investigate the practical applicability of AI models for implementing creative designs and working with human designers, Assistant Professor Yoon Kyung Lee from Pusan ​​National University in Korea conducted an extensive study. His study was published in Thinking skills and creativity. “At a time when AI is so deeply ingrained in our lives, this study instead started by looking at what a human can do better than AI,” says Professor Lee, explaining his motivation behind the study. “Could there be effective collaboration between humans and AI for creative design purposes?” Professor Lee started by generating new textile designs using deep convolutional generative adversarial networks (DC-GANs) and cycle-GANs. The results of these models were compared to similar designs produced by design students. The comparison revealed that although the designs produced by the two were similar, the biggest difference was the uniqueness and originality of the human designs, which came from the experiences of the person. However, using AI in repetitive tasks can improve designers’ efficiency and free up their time to focus on more challenging creative work. AI-generated designs can also be used as a learning tool for people who lack fashion expertise and want to explore their creativity. These people can create designs with the help of AI. Thus, Professor Lee proposes a human-AI collaborative network that integrates GANs with human creativity to produce designs. The professor also defined and studied the different elements of a complex system that are involved in human-AI collaborative design. It also established a human AI model in which the designer collaborates with the AI ​​to create a new design idea. The model is built in such a way that if the designer shares his creative process and ideas with others, the system can interconnect and evolve, improving his designs. The fashion industry can take advantage of this to anticipate changes in the fashion industry and offer recommendations and co-creation services. Setting goals, variables, and boundaries is part of the designer’s job in the Human-AI collaborative design environment. Therefore, their work should go beyond the visual aspect and instead cover a variety of disciplines. “In the future, everyone can be a creator or designer using AI models. Until now, only professional fashion designers have been able to design and present clothes. But in the future, it will be possible for anyone to design the clothes they want and showcase their creativity,” Professor Lee concludes. More information:

Yoon Kyung Lee, How Complex Systems Involve in Fashion Design Creation: Using Artificial Intelligence, Thinking skills and creativity (2022). DOI: 10.1016/j.tsc.2022.101137 Provided by Pusan ​​National University

