Chinese facial recognition tech helps Iran identify women violating strict dress code: report

Iranian authorities could use new technology to help enforce the country’s strict dress code for women, expanding the use of facial recognition technology to impose fines and other penalties on those who break the rules.

“A lot of people weren’t arrested on the street,” said Shaparak Shajarizadeh, who fled Iran to Canada in 2018 after multiple violations of Iran’s strict laws and became an activist. to Wired in a report on Tuesday. “They were arrested at their home a day or two later.”

Shajarizadeh is one of many Iran watchers who fear the country’s Islamist regime has begun to weaponize facial recognition technology to find and punish women who flout laws about how they dress and appear in public, a Setback for activists amid months of protests for women’s rights and regime change.

Fears that Iran could use the technology come a year after such a system was proposed by Iranian lawmakers. Their pleas were heard by the head of the government agency responsible for morality law enforcement, who in a September interview said facial recognition would be used “to identify inappropriate and unusual movements” and a “disrespect of hijab laws”.

IRAN CLOSES MORALS POLICE IN RESPONSE TO PROTESTS: REPORT

Mahsa Alimardani, a researcher at Oxford University who focuses on freedom of expression in Iran, believes there is evidence the technology is already being used. Speaking to Wired, she cited multiple reports of women who received citations in the mail for violations of hijab law despite having had no interaction with law enforcement.

Although there may be other explanations for how the women we have taken in violation of the law, Alimardani pointed out that the regime has spent years building a biometric database of all citizens, which includes face scans.

For years, Iran has used social media monitoring and automated digital surveillance to enforce laws and target regime critics, distancing itself from the kinds of physical patrols that ultimately sparked months of protests following the death of Mahsa Amini, 22, while in police custody.

As Iran reportedly reduced or abolished the morality police amid outrage, it was seen by some as a victory for activists. Others noted that Iran could step up its use of technology to fill the void.

IRANIAN CLIMBER REKABI HOUSED AFTER COMPETING WITHOUT HIJAB: REPORT

Facial recognition has become a sought-after tool for authoritarian regimes around the world in recent years, but not all countries have the resources to implement it effectively. This would not be a problem for Iran, which has the technical infrastructure for widespread surveillance.

“Iran is a case where they have both the governmental will and the physical ability,” Freedom House research analyst Cathryn Grothe told Wired.

Perhaps the most infamous example of the widespread use of facial recognition technology is China, which has long used similar technologies to track its citizens and stamp out dissent. The Iranian regime could take advantage of the Chinese experience to build its own program, buying much of its surveillance technology from Chinese camera and artificial intelligence company Tiandy.

Tiandy, one of the world’s largest security camera manufacturers, makes the bulk of its sales in China, but in recent years the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and other Iranian police and government agencies have been listed as customers on its website.

IRAN SENTENCES THREE MORE PROTESTERS TO DEATH FOR ‘MAKE WAR ON GOD’ DESPITE GLOBAL CRITICISM

Last month, the US Commerce Department sanctioned Tiandy for his role in oppressing China’s Uyghur Muslims and using US-developed technology to sell to Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps. Intel at one time was one of the US companies selling technology to Tianady, but said last month it had ended its relationship with the company.

However, the Iranian regime has already taken advantage of the technology, with the country’s traffic control agency installing facial recognition systems in 2020 to issue fines for traffic violations. The technology has also reportedly been used to help enforce the country’s dress code, with women receiving text messages warning them to wear a hijab in vehicles.

Iranian leaders have also hinted at new kinds of penalties for those who break the rules, which they believe facial recognition technology can help them enforce while reducing the chances of citizens having negative interactions with them. the police.

Mousa Ghazanfarabadi, who heads the country’s parliamentary legal and judicial committee, said last year he favored sanctions such as “exclusion from social services and financial fines” for violations of the hijab.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“The use of facial recording cameras can systematically implement this task and reduce the presence of the police, thanks to which there will be no more clashes between the police and the citizens,” he said. said in an interview with Iranian media.