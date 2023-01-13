Men’s basketball drops out of ASUN contest in Kennesaw State





Next game: at Jacksonville State 01/14/2023 | 5:00 p.m. ESPN+ January 14 (Saturday) / 5:00 p.m. at Jacksonville State KENNESAW Ga.- The Jacksonville men’s basketball team lost to Kennesaw State 81-66 Thursday night. The first half started with a Mr. Powell three points just 30 seconds into the contest. After that opening bucket, Kennesaw State went on a 20-9 run that was capped by an Owls Spencer Rodgers three-point jumper at 11:57. Mike Marsh responded with back-to-back midrange floats to cut the deficit, however, KSU’s Chris Youngblood responded with a three immediately after to increase the Owls’ lead to seven. jordan davis had a fantastic effort to follow with a solo steal and score with just over eight minutes left to cut the lead again Marsh followed with a hook shot to help cut the Dolphins deficit to as little only four points with 6:50 remaining. Kennesaw State responded to the JU run again as Terrell Burden responded with a driving layup and a three-pointer on consecutive possessions. JU used a big three of Kevion Nolan and two more buckets from Marsh down to limit the damage before the break, as the Dolphins trailed just five, 38-33, going into the second half. Kennesaw State started the second half similar to the theme of the first as they got four points in the first minute on two buckets to start the second phase of the game. Omar Payne responded with a thundering ally on a lob from Nolan and both sides were on their way. The Owls got five points on some free throws and a Terrell Burden layup at 16:11, and JU would respond with a Powell jumper and a Davis layup. Then Davis scored four straight runs, before Kennesaw State responded with five of their own. KSU’s second-half lead grew to 10 points at 1:17 p.m. The Dolphins cut it in half with back-to-back marks from Powell and Davis again with 12:53 left. While neither team was able to take control of the second half, the Dolphins found themselves trailing 14 with 4:16 remaining. The rest of the match was played fairly evenly as JU had the 7-6 advantage on the scoreboard. Jalen Nesmith recorded the last bucket of the game on a layup with 1:07 to play. NUMBERS TO KNOW Three Dolphins scored in double figures with Davis scoring 16, Powell at 15 and Marsh at 14.

The match saw 40 fouls in total, with the two teams split evenly with 20 each

Osifo led the game in rebounds with seven, and Nolan led the game in assists with six. NEXT The Dolphins are back in action Saturday as they travel to Jacksonville, Alabama for another ASUN game with Jacksonville State University. The game is scheduled for a warning at 5 p.m. EST and can be streamed on ESPN+ or listened to on 1010XL radio.

