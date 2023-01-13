Fashion
Act fast to save big on Madewell’s hottest jeans today
Few clothes are as durable as good jeans. No matter your personal style, you probably have a few pairs that you get into day in and day out. If you’re on the hunt for some new athletic denim this spring, don’t miss Madewells sale today, the brand is offering a deep discount on their popular jeans right now.
Investing in quality jeans is giving yourself a gift for today and tomorrow: the best women jeans last for years without tearing and get more comfortable with each wear. To find quality jeans, check the materials. Cotton is your best bet for durability, and many Madewells offerings are made with 100% organic cotton which is softer on the skin than some stiff options you can buy from other brands. Madewell offers three different fits (small, standard and large) for most styles, with sizes ranging from 23 to 33, an inclusive range that suits all body types.
Denim silhouettes are constantly evolving, you can find jeans ranging from ultra wide leg to skin skimming. Straight cut jeans remain a timeless classic that looks effortless all year round, whether you pair them with cashmere sweaters or a windy button down. baggy jeans are bigger than ever, for those who like a looser fit. And brands are making strides to make jeans more comfortable than ever; Good American launched compression jeans last fall as comfortable as sweatpants.
No matter what type of jeans you prefer, Madewell has options that will become MVPs in your wardrobe. Styles are rarely discounted, so the denim sale is a special not to be missed. And despite the heavily discounted prices, you’ll be impressed with the quality: Madewells jeans are known for their smooth feel and comfortable stretch. Shop now to add a new favorite pair of jeans to your collection.
Madewell The Perfect Vintage Straight Jean in Rosella Wash: Ripped Edition
The Perfect Vintage Straight Jean in Rosella Wash: Ripped Edition
Madewell Balloon Jeans in Baleberry Wash
Madewell Balloon Jeans in Baleberry Wash
Madewell Baggy Straight Jeans in Firthway Wash
Madewell Baggy Straight Jeans in Firthway Wash
Madewell The Slouchy Boyjean in Glennbay Wash
Madewell The Perfect Vintage Wide-Leg Crop Jean in Knoxville Wash
The Perfect Vintage Wide Leg Crop Jean in Knoxville Wash
Madewell The Perfect Vintage Straight Jean in Kingsbury Wash: Ripped Knee Edition
Madewell Baggy Straight Jeans in Dark Distressed Indigo Wash
Meet the author
Claire Sullivan is the beauty and lifestyle business editor for WWD and Footwear News. She has spent over five years researching, reporting and writing on lifestyle and beauty topics for publications such as Martha Stewart Living, Martha Stewart Weddings, InStyle and Byrdie. She’s tried on a number of Madewell jeans, so she knows the best pairs to buy.
