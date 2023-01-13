House spars on dress code for female legislators

A week into the 2023 legislative session, the Missouri House on Wednesday had its contentious first debate of the year on a proposed change to the chamber’s dress code for women.

The lower house on Wednesday passed House Resolution 11, its comprehensive set of rules, a crucial first step for the new 102nd General Assembly. Amid a slew of proposals, an amendment by Rep. Ann Kelly, a Lamar Republican who serves as majority caucus secretary, defines appropriate dress for women in the chamber as “jackets worn with dresses , skirts or slacks and dress shoes or boots”. .”

The amendment added blazers and knit blazers while omitting sweaters from the previous version of the rule.

The rule was eventually widened to allow women to wear cardigans and was approved by the body, but not before much heated debate across the aisle.

“The rules are created to help create a productive and respectful atmosphere; the same goes for our house rules,” Kelly said Wednesday upstairs at the house. “Decorum is respect for one another, respect for the institution, and respect for this magnificent building and the position that the State Representative of Missouri represents. … It is always essential to maintain an atmosphere formal and professional home floor and to make sure that happens, I felt compelled to move this amendment that cleans up some of that language.”

Rep. Raychel Proudie, a Democrat from St. Louis, said establishing a sense of decorum was essential for an institution such as the House, but said the strictness of the rules was “pedantic” and noted that it was difficult to find jackets suitable for pregnant women. , a possible obstacle for those wishing to sit in the Legislative Assembly.

His colleague, Democratic Rep. Ashley Aune of Kansas City, took a tougher stance against the proposal. She said male members of the Legislative Assembly had questioned her dress code in the past, calling the clothing police ‘ridiculous’ when there were other priorities to be addressed in the state house .

“I’ve seen a lot of lack of decorum in this room in my two years here, and not once has that lack of decorum been spurred on by someone’s blazer or lack thereof,” Aune said. during a conversation with Kelly. “Do you know how it feels to have a group of men in this room staring at your top, trying to decide if it’s appropriate or not?”

Kelly retorted, “You’d think all you’d have to do is say ‘dress professionally’ and the women could handle it. You’d think the elected officials could handle it”

The debate continued for about half an hour. Reps. Kevin Windham and Peter Merideth, both Democrats representing St. Louis-area parties, spoke out against the rules amendment, with Windham pointing to financial hurdles for those hoping to serve in the Legislative Assembly through grants. expensive formal wear. Merideth said the whole debate was pointless and “I dare not say what is appropriate and what is not appropriate for women”.

Rep. Cyndi Buchheit-Courtway, a Republican representing part of Jefferson County, supported the amendment and supported Kelly’s point before the rest of the House.

“She’s in the right place: it’s a professional place to work,” she said. “We are here as professionals for all of our constituents, and we have to look like that.”

The rule change was passed alongside another amendment to the rules that made small technical changes to their language and allowed members who are not part of the budget committee to serve on specialized appropriations subcommittees at the ‘coming.