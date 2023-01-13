Dakota Johnson slammed by PETA for her fashion campaign





PETA, the non-profit organization also known as People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, criticizes the actress dakota johnson for his involvement in a recent Gucci campaign. The 33-year-old modeled for Gucci during a photo shoot showing off their new Jackie 1961 handbags, some of which are in python and crocodile skin, which the fashion brand shared on social networks is Jan ten. On the brand’s official website, Gucci proudly states that the bags, which range in price from around $4,000 to over $30,000, are genuine. At the list for the Jackie 1961 Small Python Bag, the description reads: “The Jackie 1961 is presented in python, the precious leather drawing attention to its historic half-moon silhouette and plunger hardware.” In response to Gucci’s use of real animal skins and Johnson’s association with the brand, PETA wrote a scathing letter addressed to the actress, published by TMZ. Jessica ShotorbaniCelebrity Outreach Principal for PETA, described in gruesome detail in the letter how the slaughterhouses in Indonesia that allegedly supply the skins to Gucci for their products are killing the reptiles, backed by a recent survey. Shotorbani even pointed out, “The killing of these snakes is so cruel that in California it would be illegal to buy the very products you are promoting because their sale is prohibited.” This fact is confirmed by Gucci, since the website states on any python product, “Note that python products cannot be shipped to California.” PETA’s letter to Johnson ends with Shotorbani saying, “Gucci’s use of exotic skins and your promotion of its products is extremely damaging. ?” As of this writing, Johnson has yet to respond to PETA’s letter. Johnson’s family also has an interesting history with animal rights. His grandmother, Teepee Hedrencurrently lives with about 13 lions and tigers at her home in California. According to an interview Johnson had on The Graham Norton Show“There were about 60 cats, and now there are only a couple. When I was born, they were all in huge enclosures and it was much safer. It wasn’t as totally psychopathic as when they first debuted.” The host, Graham Nortonalso showed Johnson a photo of his mother, Melanie Griffiths, jumping in the pool as a child as a lion went after her leg. Johnson replied, “It is what it is,” before assuring the audience that his mother hasn’t lost a leg. While Hedren’s big cat rescue efforts are much safer now, she has been heavily criticized in the past for her decision to have a lion as a pet and allow it to roam freely and coexist with it. her family, what she admitted later was “stupid beyond belief”.

