Pitti Uomo 103: Everything you need to know

 


The crowded thoroughfares of Fortezza di Basso, the 16th-century fort in Florence that houses Pitti Uomo, testify to the continued relevance of the historic menswear fair as it reaches its 103rd year of operation. With recent seasons somewhat muted in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, this year’s edition saw international menswear designers, brands, buyers and press scrambling around town for a program that included guest performances by Antwerp designer Jan Jan Van Essche, and British designer Martine Rose.

The latter’s show, held on Pitti Uomo’s final night, marked the first time Rose has shown outside of her hometown of London. A typically energetic offering from Rose – who is known for her idiosyncratic menswear, which particularly draws inspiration from the British subcultures of her youth – turned here to the shimmering sounds of Italo disco in a show that took place in the center of Florence, Mercato Nuovo. Rose said she asked herself, “How can I do what I do in London, in Florence?” His response was to assemble a lively cast of locals, from Calcio Fiorentino footballers to Florentines spotted in bars and cafes, who marched alongside friends of the London brand.

Pitti Uomo 103: highlights

Woman on Martine Rose's podium at Pitti Uomo

(Image credit: courtesy of Martine Rose)

Rose said the collection is about “plural masculinities”, creating a typically eccentric mix of sartorial archetypes, drawn from both male and female wardrobes – whether it’s Western-style fringe, jeans in low-waisted denim or wide-shouldered suits – opposing “splicing codes” and “poles of formality and seriousness”. A riff on what she called “toy clothes” saw playful, distorted silhouettes swell – often imbued with elements of rigidity to hold the shapes in place – their wobbly shapes reminding the designer of the joyous disorientation of being at the interior of a nightclub (the mirror set itself, with a shag carpet, was designed to evoke Italian nightclubs). “I wanted a feeling of sexiness, sassiness and fun,” she said after the show.

