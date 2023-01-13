Pitti Uomo 103: Everything you need to know

The crowded thoroughfares of Fortezza di Basso, the 16th-century fort in Florence that houses Pitti Uomo, testify to the continued relevance of the historic menswear fair as it reaches its 103rd year of operation. With recent seasons somewhat muted in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, this year’s edition saw international menswear designers, brands, buyers and press scrambling around town for a program that included guest performances by Antwerp designer Jan Jan Van Essche, and British designer Martine Rose.

The latter’s show, held on Pitti Uomo’s final night, marked the first time Rose has shown outside of her hometown of London. A typically energetic offering from Rose – who is known for her idiosyncratic menswear, which particularly draws inspiration from the British subcultures of her youth – turned here to the shimmering sounds of Italo disco in a show that took place in the center of Florence, Mercato Nuovo. Rose said she asked herself, “How can I do what I do in London, in Florence?” His response was to assemble a lively cast of locals, from Calcio Fiorentino footballers to Florentines spotted in bars and cafes, who marched alongside friends of the London brand.

Rose said the collection is about “plural masculinities”, creating a typically eccentric mix of sartorial archetypes, drawn from both male and female wardrobes – whether it’s Western-style fringe, jeans in low-waisted denim or wide-shouldered suits – opposing “splicing codes” and “poles of formality and seriousness”. A riff on what she called “toy clothes” saw playful, distorted silhouettes swell – often imbued with elements of rigidity to hold the shapes in place – their wobbly shapes reminding the designer of the joyous disorientation of being at the interior of a nightclub (the mirror set itself, with a shag carpet, was designed to evoke Italian nightclubs). “I wanted a feeling of sexiness, sassiness and fun,” she said after the show.

“I really see the beauty in everyday things and everyday people,” continued Rose, who hoped the show marked a “real collaboration between Italy and London together.” “I started working on the collection before I was invited, then once invited, Florence influenced everything, even unconsciously.” This marked a continuation of her brilliant show at London’s Vauxhall last June (during London Fashion Week S/S 2023), artfully playing with male dress codes in her unbridled way (Rose rarely stuck to the calendar rules of the fashion week, showing only when she feels ready). It was exciting to see Rose’s work in a new context and for a whole new audience to experience her work in person.

Van Essche’s outing was a more meditative affair, held in the cloisters of the Cathedral of Santa Maria Novella. Oversized silhouettes and the designer’s signature ritual inspirations were evident in the serene collection, which first ended with a dance performance before the doors opened onto the cloister square beyond which a percussionist performed in the center. With models as a backdrop to the cloister’s 15th century religious frescoes, the transport medium was a testament to the awe-inspiring historical locations that Pitti Uomo offers its visiting designers.

Elsewhere, British artist and designer Luke Edward Hall was another guest on the programme, hosting an intimate gathering at Fortezza da Basso – with Florentine institution Procacci’s famous truffle sandwiches – to celebrate his Chateau Orlando line, which spans the clothing and homewares, often featuring the vivid hand-drawn patterns that have become his signature. The fifth collection, presented for the first time at the fair, was titled “Storm Prince of the Old Cornish”, inspired by a trip to Lamorna Cove, Cornwall, where he immersed himself in the folklore of the region. These tales became prints across the collection, from horned stags to sea serpents, encapsulating Hall’s often eccentric approach to design.

Brunello Cucinelli is a mainstay of Pitti Uomo, making his A/W 2023 men’s debut at the Fortezza da Basso, having hosted a dinner party in the grand neoclassical setting of the Palazzo Borghese the night before. As always, the collection itself offered a complete and expansive wardrobe for the Cucinelli man, whether it was a luxurious camel overcoat in a cashmere and vicuna blend, or more everyday riffs on the jacket. trucker jacket, denim jeans and overshirt. Elsewhere, a new capsule collection of skiwear – featuring a pair of fully hand-knitted sweaters and crisp, optic white dungarees-style cargo pants – is ready for both on-piste and après-ski.

Also at Fortezza da Basso, Herno unveiled his designs as FC Barcelona’s new formal wear partner (the designs will be worn by the men’s and women’s football and basketball teams until the 2024/2025 season) . In attendance was Carles Puyol, FC Barcelona’s legendary centre-back and longest-serving captain of the team that launched the collection, and his influence was seen in the crowds trying to enter the Herno stand. The different pieces feature dynamic silhouettes in the innovative fabrics Herno is known for. Among them, a “sub-zero down” scuba parka (with “H” crest), a scuba blazer, a lightweight wool turtleneck and technical stretch pants. The brand also announced that the collection will go on sale to the public.

AlphaTauri is returning to what the RedBull-owned brand calls its “core competencies” this season, shifting the weight to menswear and continuing to infuse high-tech innovations into everyday wear – from iconic parkas to 3D seamless knits and lightweight pants. ‘[We want] to develop our core competencies around innovative outerwear and 3D knitting and continue to do so consistently across our collection,” says Ahmet Mercan, CEO of AlphaTauri. ‘Thanks to our innovative technologies and numerous functionalities, we will be able to respond even more perfectly to the needs of our customers.’

Waste Yarn Project, which is also innovating with knitwear – albeit in a radically different way – creates a variety of knitted pieces from leftover factory yarn (much of which just ends up on the factory floor) . This season’s colorful pieces are inspired by the Hønsestrik method, popular in Scandinavia in the 1970s. form, and proof of the fair’s continued support of emerging talent.

Finally, this year’s edition saw the arrival of ‘Pitti Pets’, a nod to the burgeoning market for luxury pet clothing. While the offering at this year’s fair was light – largely confined to Italian labels and including items with a distinctly utilitarian purpose – sightings of numerous canine companions in the grounds of Fortezza de Basso suggest its introduction was warranted, no doubt expanding in the coming seasons.