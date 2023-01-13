Adidas loses court battle against fashion designer Thom Browne over stripe design | world news





Adidas lost a lawsuit against New York fashion designer Thom Browne after he sued a striped design. A jury in Manhattan says Adidas failed to prove Thom Browne infringed on the sportswear giant’s iconic three-stripe trademark. The jury found that the fashion house’s parallel stripe patterns were unlikely to confuse consumers with Adidas’ products. Thom Browne had argued that, among other things, his designs had a different number of stripes and that stripes were a common design element for clothing. Picture:

Fashion designer Thom Browne arrived in court with socks showing off his striped design. Photo: AP

The designer’s activewear features four parallel stripes wrapping around the arm or leg of shorts and sweatshirts. Adidas sued the brand in 2021, claiming its four-bar and “Grosgrain” stripe patterns on its premium athletic shoes and apparel violated its three-stripe trademark rights. The German company has filed more than 90 lawsuits and signed more than 200 settlement agreements since 2008 related to the brand, according to court documents in the case. Thom Browne previously used a three-bar design on his apparel, replacing it with the four-stripe design after Adidas objected in 2007. Read more:

Adidas is investigating allegations that Kanye West showed pornography to staff

Yeezy designs will be sold under a new name An Adidas spokesperson said the company was disappointed with the jury’s decision but “will continue to vigilantly enforce our intellectual property, including filing all appropriate appeals.” A spokesperson for Thom Browne Inc said the company was pleased with the verdict. Picture:

Designer Thom Browne (R) arrives at Manhattan Federal Court in New York

The fashion house said confusion between the companies’ designs was unlikely because they “operate in different markets, serve different customers and offer their products at surprisingly different price points”. Adidas had planned to seek more than $7.8 million in damages from the jury, plus additional punitive damages and a reduction in infringing sales from Thom Browne, according to a court filing. He also sought a court order restraining Thom Browne from using the designs.

