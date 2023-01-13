Fashion
Model Cat McNeil strips out of underwear under outrageous wedding dress as she marries NBA star
She is known for her edgy style and racy nude posts on Instagram.
And Australian model Cat McNeil certainly made a statement when she married American basketball player Miles Plumlee at a New York courthouse on Thursday.
The 33-year-old turned heads in a $1,740 bow-tie cut-out crepe dress from French brand Mnot, which was split on both sides to reveal her vast collection of tattoos and long, slender legs .
Cat chose to go completely without underwear in the dress, exposing her nipples and almost her modesty.
The Australian model Next Top star let the dress do the talking as she wore no accessories and tied her hair in a simple bun for her big day.
Meanwhile, six-foot-11 NBA star Miles looked dapper in a black suit and open-necked white shirt.
Cat posted two videos of the nuptials on her Instagram page – including one of the pair exchanging vows and another of the happy couple posing for photos outside the courthouse.
She captioned the video: ‘Mr and Mrs Plumlee. By far the best day of my life!!! Thank you to everyone who made this possible. I love you all.’
Many of her famous friends have praised the beauty, including her ex-fiancée Ruby Rose.
The high profile couple had been together for just over a year and got engaged before going their separate ways in 2010.
Cat proudly flashed her diamond wedding bands and engagement rings after the nuptials
After their wedding, the couple hosted a reception at the popular Italian restaurant Locanda Verde with their fashionable and handsome friends.
They enjoyed a delicious meal, dancing and speeches, during which Miles presented his bride with a Rolex watch.
Cat announced her engagement to Miles in June 2022.
She posted a series of images from the proposal on Instagram, with her love, also 33, kissing her as she showed off her diamond sparkler.
‘Of course I said YES. @milesplumlee Can’t wait to spend the rest of our lives together,” she wrote in the caption.
Catherine’s personal life often made headlines with the openly bisexual beauty briefly linked to Dutch model Freja Beja Erichsen before dating Rose.
It is understood she has been dating American Plumlee – a former NCAA superstar for Duke University – since 2018.
Plumlee last played for the Perth Wildcats in the NBL, winning the national championship in 2020.
Cat beamed as she proudly waved her marriage license outside the courthouse
The couple are believed to now reside on the Sunshine Coast after spending time in Perth.
Cat, one of the most in-demand models for over a decade, has returned to the limelight three years after stepping off the catwalk for a career break in Perth.
The Brisbane-born beauty, who exploded onto the international modeling scene in 2007, chose to step away from the industry at the start of the Covid pandemic for personal reasons.
A Girlfriend Model Search winner at 14, she became an international superstar in 2007 when she appeared on the cover of French and Australian Vogue and racked up campaigns for fashion giants Versace, D&G, Jean Paul Gaultier and Donna. Karan.
The sculptural beauty has long been known for its avant-garde style
