Benefit Fashion Show Supports Suicide Awareness





On Sunday, January 8, New Mexico high schooler Anistacia Mia Aragon hosted a fashion show titled I Am; to illuminate and raise awareness of the massive suicide epidemic and use fashion to raise awareness and empower those who attend, according to the Menual School website . The show and benefit were held at the National Hispanic Cultural Center, with all ticket proceeds going to local suicide prevention programs in New Mexico. Aragon is currently in her final year at the Menaul school and this was the first time she had organized an event like this. She is also the current titleholder of World Latina Teen USA with the Teen Suicide Awareness Platform, according to Events. website . Unfortunately, because suicide looms large in my life, I wanted others to recognize the signals of those around us who need our help, Aragon said. The show lineup included a live performance by local artist Josu Urruita and around 100 models from around the country, according to Aragon. (I am) happy to have a platform through which to better understand the factors that can help identify and support those going through a suicidal crisis. I really wanted the show to be authentic and inclusive of everyone who has been affected by suicide, Aragon said. Urrutia sang two original songs: The Change’ and Run With I from the discography of his band Los Domingueros, who participated in the show due to his own experience with the subject. I was immediately on board when I found out why the event was taking place because I struggled a lot with similar thoughts and afflictions, Urrutia said. Urruita said he also participated to hopefully make a difference for others struggling with mental illness. Playing for free was meant to represent not just me, but others persevering through this suicide epidemic and fending off depression, Urrutia said. He highlighted the show’s theme, which was creating hope through action, and how that resonated with his group. Aragon also mentioned how the other collaborators who made the show possible brought this theme to life. All of the models and designers who represented Anistacia’s catalog also sought to convey that message during the show, Aragon said. Aragon hoped his show would leave participants with the will to ask for help when you need it and to be honest with others. Enjoy what you read?

Aragon hoped his show would leave participants with the will to ask for help when you need it and to be honest with others.

(I hope this show is) impactful, influential, and only by trying and allowing yourself to be open or vulnerable to trauma, pain, and joy can the world come across as meaningful and precious, said Aragon.

Weston Quintana is a freelance journalist for the Daily Lobo. He can be contacted at [email protected] or on Twitter @wes_jpg

