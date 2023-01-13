Earth Action: Take a fashion quiz





Earth911 honors 52 years of Earth Day with 52 Earth Actions. Each week leading up to Earth Day 2023, we’ll share one action you can take to invest in the Earth and make your own life more sustainable. The environmental impact of the global textile and fashion industry is so significant that EarthDay.org has made sustainable fashion one of its main campaigns. While fashion magazines are full of quizzes to help you determine your personal style, EarthDay.org’s quiz will help you better understand the environmental impacts of the fashion industry and help you avoid getting the wrong type of impact on fashion. This week you can take action for the Earth by testing and deepening your (environmental) fashion knowledge. Fashion for the Earth The story of Earth Day is the story of the collective action of individuals. But over time, organizers have realized that while individual action is necessary to stop climate change, it will not be enough unless industry and governments also commit to investing in the Earth to create a green economy. It is not easy to imagine how government, business and consumers can work together to transform a polluting industry into a model green economy. EarthDay.org chose the fashion industry both as an example of the possibilities for change and as a starting point to make a difference. The Fashion for the Earth is designed both to change the way people think about shopping and to encourage apparel companies to adopt more sustainable practices. The impact of fashion Regular readers of Earth911 are already familiar with some of the fashion industry’s environmental impacts and many strategies for making fashion sustainable. We learned how to choose eco-friendly fabrics and considered the environmental trade-offs of different natural fibers, various synthetic fabrics, and even leather and leather alternatives. All of these materials have significant environmental impacts at all stages of their life cycle. Agricultural and industrial pollution is generated during the manufacture of textiles. Human and labor rights violations occur in the manufacture of garments. Laundry leads to chemical and microplastic pollution. And thanks to fast fashion, retailers and consumers are wasting huge amounts of textiles and clothing, resulting in textile mountains garbage. Take the quiz If you want to cram, read the Get the Facts section on EarthDay.orgs sustainable fashion page. But if you don’t feel like studying, don’t worry. The quiz reveals each correct answer as you go, then totals your score at the end. After taking the Sustainable fashion quiz, you might be inspired to do something more. You can take immediate action by signing the sustainable fashion petition. You can take it a step further by making your own wardrobe more sustainable and learning how to quit fast fashion for good. Ask about retailers’ take-back programs before you clean out your closet and arrange a clothing swap to recycle clothes you don’t wear. Maybe you’ll create a capsule wardrobe to eliminate impulse buying or learn about more sustainable laundry methods and dry-cleaning options. You can learn how to mend to extend the life of your clothes and recycle used clothes into towels.

