Missouri Republicans dress code for women blasted: ‘So many questions’

The decision by Missouri House Republicans on Wednesday to tighten the dress code for women lawmakers has drawn criticism and outrage on social media, with many questioning why no similar rule has been imposed on men. The new measure, prohibiting female lawmakers from having their arms bare while in the chamber and initially calling for blazers to be mandatory, was encouraged by Missouri Republican Rep. Ann Kelley during the opening session from the room. The proposed changes are said to have originated in last year’s session, when several lawmakers complained that some of their female colleagues were not dressed to the required standards. The update was immediately criticized by Missouri House Democrats, who questioned whether changes to the chamber dress code were really that high on the priority list. But despite criticism, the measure eventually passed with some changes, allowing legislators to wear cardigans as well as jackets in the chamber, but still preventing them from showing their bare arms to “maintain a formal and professional atmosphere”. The Dress Code for Women Legislators now states that “appropriate dress for women should be business attire, including jackets worn with dresses, skirts, or slacks, and dress shoes or boots.” News of the decision by the Republican-controlled Missouri House of Representatives sparked significant backlash online, with many questioning the need to control how women dress in the bedroom. “Wait. How come only MEN are allowed to wear bare arms? I have so many questions…”, author David Brin wrote on Twitter. “Reminds me of parochial school rules for girls in the 60s: no combed hair, no bare arms, no white blouses (boys might see your practice bra) and no skirt hems above the knee. Definitely,” commented journalist and author Jill Geisler. Journalist and feminist activist Mona Eltahawy pointed out that the legislation tightening the dress code for women legislators was introduced by a woman, calling Kelley “Exhibit A of a foot soldier of the patriarchy”. For all those lamenting “men telling women what to wear” in the #Missouri State House: Note that it was female – Rep. Ann Kelley, R-Lamar – who proposed the dress code. She’s part A of a foot soldier of the patriarchy https://t.co/xIqntzi9Ir — Mona Eltahawy (@monaeltahawy) January 12, 2023 “When we talk about how legislative institutions are gendered, dress codes and rulings are a valuable indicator,” tweeted Kelly Dittmar, director of research at the Center for American Women and Politics. “Recall that it took electing more women to Congress to push back against rules prohibiting women from wearing pants (confirming outdated standards of femininity).” Newsweek contacted Rep. Kelley’s team for comment. The current dress code for men states that “Appropriate attire for gentlemen should be business attire, including a coat, tie, dress pants, and dress shoes or boots.” No update was offered to these rules of procedure on Wednesday.

