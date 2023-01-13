Connect with us

Fashion

Fashion girls and celebrities like Rihanna and Kylie Jenner can’t stop wearing this 90s winter accessory

 


Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you also like them and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

You probably already know that fashion trends from the 90s are making a comeback, including bucket hats. So it makes sense that fashionistas and celebrities are giving the trend a winter twist. Yes, fur and plush bucket hats are all the rage.

Credit: Getty Images

They are fun, a little quirky and, above all, practical. A fuzzy bob can protect your face from the sun while keeping your head warm in cold weather. There aren’t many other winter hats that can do both. Plus, they can elevate any outfit.

Rihanna has been wearing a fur bucket hat since 2020. Megan Fox posted a photo on Instagram of her wearing a pink just before the new year. And Kylie Jenner rocked a black guy in Aspen with Kendall this month.

You can rock the look this winter with the faux fur and sherpa bucket hats below. Wear them anytime, for any reason, from running errands around town to chic après-ski activities.

1. Apparis Gilly Koba Faux Fur Bucket Hat$98

Credit: Bloomingdale’s

It may seem a little pricey for a fur bob, but Apparis’ faux fur is second to none. It’s incredibly soft, high quality and feels so luxurious. You can get her faux fur bob in black or pink at Bloomingdale’s or in bright blue and lime green at Urban outfitters.

2. Apparis Amara Vegan Shearling Bob$68

Credit: You Appear

Apparis also offers a vegan version in shearling (aka sherpa) of its bucket hat in black, camel, ivory and green. This one can be more casual for everyday use.

3. Ace Fluffy Faux Fur Bucket Hat$39

Credit: Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters has a plethora of unique bucket hats in stock right now, including this one in super fluffy faux fur. It comes in eight colors or patterns, including a black and white plaid print, a leopard print, and a blue that looks like cotton candy. But this multicolored style has all the neutrals in it, so you’re bound to find a coat in your closet to wear it with.

4. Juno Fuzzy Bucket Hat$25

Credit: Urban Outfitters

This fuzzy bob is available in bright and bold colors like orange, pink, and lavender, as well as a few neutrals. It’s not faux fur or sherpa, the best way to describe it is fuzzy. It has a short brim and a shallow crown which is especially great if you have a smaller head shape as it won’t cover your eyes.

5. Rag & Bone Addison Reversible Bucket Hat$165

Credit: Rag & Bone

Although it’s a bit of a splurge, you get two hats in one because it’s reversible. Wear the soft faux fur on your head with the recycled quilting on the outside, or flip it. It also comes in two sizes, so you can find the one that best suits your head.

If you liked this article, check out how Kendall Jenner brought back this furry winter accessory while riding her horse through a snowy winter wonderland.

