Food meets fashion at Monarch, Humberto Leons New Los Angeles Restaurant

The Leon and Liu family have a new restaurant in the San Gabriel Valley and a new clothing line. Kanya Iwan

Humberto Leon, the fashion designer/entrepreneur who co-founded Opening Ceremony and served as co-creative director of Kenzo, opens his second restaurant in Los Angeles on Saturday.

And like his first restaurant, chifa at Eagle Rock, the new Monarch in Arcadia is a family-run establishment that returns to its roots while updating old recipes and redefining Chinese cuisine in America. Monarch is also where Leon is launching a new collection of apparel, chef bags, lunch boxes, pens and more. You can buy the new Monarch x VistaPrint collaboration online or buy items at the restaurant.

Leon grew up in the San Gabriel Valley (specifically Arcadia, Rosemead, and San Gabriel), so Monarch feels like a homecoming.

The Monarch’s menu, led by Chef John Liu, includes Trinity Fried Rice. James Emrani and Gardenia Rosales

There’s so much amazing Asian food here, he says. It’s super exciting for us to open a restaurant in a community that I love and grew up in and continue to support. I was just adding to the landscape and trying to bring in something that I feel is complementary and a bit different. We were excited to see how we can offer something that is both traditional but also modernized in some way. In the end, we have always said that we cook for ourselves. And the way we cook at home is the way we cook for our guests.

Like Chifa, Leon leads Monarch alongside his sister (Ricardina Leon), brother-in-law (Chief John Liu) and mother (Wendy Leon, also known as Popo). Cantonese/Taiwanese restaurant opening menu includes Crab and Sweet Corn Soup, Silky Steamed Egg (which can be garnished with uni), Sweet and Sour Pork, Black Pepper Lobster Tails , trinity fried rice (garlic, ginger, shallot with egg, shrimp and fish roe) and baked pork chop rice topped with Gruyre. There is also, through a partnership with Australias Westholme, a range of premium wagyu. Liu makes his beloved beef noodle soup, a family recipe, with Westholme brisket. Its menu also includes a filet mignon tartare (which can be garnished with egg caviar), braised short rib with sinew and large steaks, including a 32-ounce tomahawk, all from Westholme.

And it all happens in a transport space designed by Leon with architect Michael Loverich.

I’ve always wanted to create an experiential dining experience, says Leon. My inspiration for the space was for people to feel like deities walking through the clouds.

The Monarch’s dining room is elegant and transporting. Kanya Iwan

Leon, whose extended family owns the Go Go Cantonese noodle/barbecue restaurants in the San Gabriel Valley, worked in his uncles’ dim sum parlor as a teenager. He long worshiped and was proud of the duality of this part of Los Angeles County. It’s a sprawling, diverse and festive place where you can eat some of the best inexpensive meals in the world, but also have fun with an extra-large shellfish.

As Chinese people who are going to eat Chinese food in the SGV, you are always going, whether it’s on the menu or off the menu, to find and pay extra for that double-boiled soup and those amazing king crabs, he says. I think Monarch will also represent the duality of a good meal that is not too expensive. . . but if you wanted to raise it, you could. I think that’s what Chifa does. You can grab a meal for $25, which is great, or you can splurge. I think the uplift definitely comes from the atmosphere as well. It just comes from my background and I really want to make sure the aesthetic equals the food.

Filet mignon tartare is one of the many ways Monarch serves Westholme wagyu. James Emrani and Gardenia Rosales

Additionally, there aren’t many restaurants in the San Gabriel Valley with strong cocktail lists, so Monarch is working with Asian brands like Sng Ci (gin) and Vervet (canned cocktails) to create a situation of appropriate consumption that goes well with food. The restaurant is eager to play with various liquors in small batches.

Collaboration is essential for Leon. At Chifa, friends like Spike Jonez, Ali Wong and Solange Knowles have helped develop special limited-time dishes. At Monarch, the opening menu includes an exclusive black sesame brownie from LA flouring (run by chef Heather Wong, soon to open a brick-and-mortar bakery in Chinatown) and exclusive plant-based ice cream flavors like White Peppercorn and Adzuki Red Bean Paste Swirl from Lavender and Truffles (founded by Alice Liu, who, like Leon, moved from New York fashion to LA cuisine).

And the merchandise Leons is debuting with VistaPrint is another way to enhance the Monarch shopping experience.

The merch game at Monarch is strong, with a collaboration between Humberto Leon and VistaPrint. Jessica Gabeler Deforges

I’ve always been a fan of going for experiences, whether it’s theater or eating, and being able to come away with something, he says. I’m a consumer at heart and I always tell people that I’m the biggest buyer. I think what’s interesting about Monarch is that I wanted to go beyond a T-shirt and a sweatshirt. I feel like so many restaurants are brands in their own right. And if they offered the right stuff, I would buy it.

So, with artwork from Naomi Otsu, Vanna Youngstein and Li Kuanzhen, he created a collection with everything from bottle openers and pens to clothing for children and adults. The Monarchs logo is a butterfly designed by Otsu. Leon says he believes butterflies have the ability to fly between worlds and dimensions. He can’t wait to see where his new restaurant takes him, his family and his guests.