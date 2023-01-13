Coups are back in fashion, warns UN chief, speaking out against ‘state of anarchy’





The growing number of global calamities and humanitarian crises has prompted UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres to warn that a “state of anarchy” is taking hold in “all regions of the world”. In a speech Thursday to members of the UN Security Council, of which Russia sits as a permanent member, António Guterres reminded the body that he had a “vital role in maintaining” the state by right. “From the smallest village to the global stage, the rule of law is everything that stands between peace and stability, and a brutal struggle for power and resources,” he said. “But the international situation shows that we still have a lot to do. “We run a serious risk of establishing a state of lawlessness,” warned António Guterres. EU LEGISLATIVES ACCEPT PLANS TO PREVENT CORRUPTION FOLLOWING MAJOR SCANDAL The UN chief cited Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the brutal war that lasted nearly 11 months as his prime example of “states [that] continue to flout international law with impunity”. The war has triggered the biggest humanitarian crisis in Europe since World War II and has had global repercussions, as energy and food shortages are felt around the world. He called the war a “human rights disaster” and said it had not only “traumatized a generation of children” and contributed to global shortages, but violated international laws and charters. of the United Nations which Russia is responsible for enforcing alongside its fellow members of the council. . However, Russia was not the only state on Guterres’ chopping block. “2022 has been a deadly year for Palestinians and Israelis alike,” he said. RUSSIA MOVES AIRBORNE SPECIAL FORCES TO DONBAS AS KYIV WARNS OF ‘DECISIVE’ FIGHT TO COME António Guterres condemned “killings and illegal acts by extremists”, but also noted that Israel “arouses anger and despair” by expanding settlements that violate UN charter agreements defined by Israel’s borders. before 1967. He also said he was “very concerned” about the unilateral initiatives introduced in recent days by the new administration of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, which again threaten a two-state solution and further violate international law. “Unconstitutional changes in government coups are unfortunately back in fashion,” the UN chief said. Guterres pointed to coups in the Sahel region of Africa, the Taliban’s openly oppressive policies towards women, the collapse of the rule of law in Myanmar following a coup military in 2021 and the blatant violation of international law by North Korea in its missile and nuclear development. CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP The UN leader called on all 193 member countries to uphold “the vision and values” as set out in the policies of the UN charter created in the aftermath of World War II and set out in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. the man. “When the rule of law is weak, impunity prevails, organized crime thrives and the risk of violent conflict is high,” he said, urging all nations to work towards democratic politics and respect the rule of law as defined by international charters. .

