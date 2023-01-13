Gucci at the first show after the departure of Alessandro Micheles: predictions – WWD

MILAN — This is the fashion talk of the last two months. Since Gucci and Alessandro Michele suddenly parted ways in November, there hasn’t been a single industry operator or fashion enthusiast who hasn’t speculated on the causes of the divorce; imagined behind-the-scenes scenarios or weighed in with their grain of salt on the direction the brand is going or should take next.

While many questions remain unanswered, they contribute to the palpable curiosity surrounding the brand’s menswear show scheduled for Friday at 2 p.m. here, when the post-Michele era officially kicks off at the company.

For those who believe in fashion cycles, there is a beautiful symmetry in timing. The next show will take place exactly eight years after the legendary Fall 2015 men’s show that changed fashion aesthetics and shaped the industry for years to come, placing Michele and Gucci at the epicenter not only of a conversation about fashion, but also about culture. Will history repeat itself with a collection of similar disruptive force?

Who knows? It is understood that the brand’s Fall 2023 menswear collection will be presented by an in-house team, which traditionally suggests continuity in times of transition. But Gucci doesn’t really stick to convention, because eight years ago the same backdrop didn’t stop Michele and a dozen design team members from bowing out after swapping Frida’s 10-year tenure. Giannini and the refined lifestyle of the jet-set for a completely different image and a collection assembled in just a few days.

Gucci RTW Men Fall 2015 David Masters

The many directions that the upcoming show could take are also recorded by buyers. “Michele’s vision for his first Gucci men’s runway collection was startling, unexpected and refreshing, sharing an overwhelmingly romantic point of view that overshadowed the more overt sexiness the brand had previously been known for,” said Bruce Pask, menswear director of Neiman Marcus. and Bergdorf Goodman. “He imbued Gucci with an expansive creative, eccentric and fantastical vision that mostly saw the blurring of gender lines that could continue to inform the brand. I expect we will see an evolution in the vision of Michele’s trademark, but imagine there will be some aesthetic familiarity as the design studio he led and guided during his tenure would be responsible for creating this collection.

Ida Petersson, director of womenswear and buying at Browns, said she “hopes to see strong silhouettes, reconfirming Gucci as a go-to brand for menswear with the elements of fluidity that Alessandro [Michele] presented during his tenure. I would be very sad to see this part left behind.

Meanwhile, Rinascente’s head of fashion, Federica Montelli, is already gearing up to see the first act of a more substantial change. “I imagine the design team is already moving away from [Michele’s] maximalism and shifting to a sleeker, sexier look, while keeping some sort of continuity with Alessandro’s tenure, pending a more visible change in direction when the new creative director is announced.

Sam Lobban, executive vice president, general manager of apparel merchandising and designer at Nordstrom, left all doors open while stressing that “our customers gravitate to Gucci’s approach to Italian luxury and although we don’t know what’s next for the brand given this time of change, we’re excited to see what’s to come.

Yet some seeds of change seem to have already germinated. If Gucci’s ad campaign released this week that depicts Dakota Johnson with various interpretations of the brand’s 1961 Jackie bag is any indication, Michele’s fantasy world has expanded into a more grounded world, her rich allegories and references shifting to a more immediate and easier to read image.

Dakota Johnson in the latest Gucci campaign.

After all, the request to initiate a strong design change aimed at further elevating the brand’s luxury positioning is what would have triggered the rift between Michele and Gucci and the management of its parent company Kering, led by Marco Bizzarri and François. -Henri Pinault, respectively. And while many fans of Michele’s vision cried for days at the prospect of not being able to participate in his flamboyant and eclectic style, analysts and observers generally approved of the brand’s decision to open a new chapter, believing that it would bring new energy, new creativity and an acceleration of business, as indicated.

When it comes to customer behavior, “we haven’t seen fatigue per se,” noted Petersson, but she did acknowledge that there have been certain seasons where the balance between fantasy, “important to the positioning”, and the more commercial elements “was off”. and that this would be reflected in ready-to-wear sales.

When asked what the brand would need now from a strictly business perspective, Petersson still believes the secret recipe lies in the right combination of these elements, as she highlighted “a good balance between fantasy, the declaration and the commercial documents. You need the signature pieces to sell the dream, but the easy-to-wear business pieces are where most of the sales happen.

Montelli’s wishes for the brand would include “highly coveted products, ‘It’ items that can generate hype for the brand, as has been done in recent seasons with several successful collaborations”, as well as “a continued focus on leather goods with styles that can speak to both younger generations and established consumers alike.

Pask didn’t point to specific product categories, but still emphasized the need to preserve the element of unpredictability. “As buyers and merchants, we are always on the lookout for collections that surprise and excite us, and that present a singular, inventive point of view and that will make the lives of our luxury customers extraordinary,” he said. he noted.

Although Gucci’s return to a solo men’s show was a decision made prior to Michele’s departure, it’s another key factor that adds buzz around the event and reflects the fashion house’s focus on the category.

One of the points raised by observers since the split is that, despite their undeniable and lasting impact, Michele’s genderless designs have also resulted in missed opportunities for Gucci’s menswear business. At a time when men’s fashion is experiencing an all-out dynamic, the void was too tempting not to be filled.

“The menswear sector in general has continued to experience extraordinary growth in recent years, with particularly robust designer ready-to-wear, footwear and accessories. Gucci’s decision to once again present a men’s show is a further affirmation of the importance of menswear not only to the brand, but to the broader fashion landscape and business,” Pask confirmed.

Therefore, Montelli was not surprised by “Gucci’s renewed emphasis on menswear as a stand-alone business” and believes that “the menswear business will be one of the main strengths in the next term. “.

“I welcome a return to a separate exhibition for men,” agreed Petersson. “Feminine is a much bigger business for most luxury players and sometimes when there is a mixed show the masculine element disappears. From what we can see the luxury segment that is experiencing the fastest growing is actually that of men, so it will be exciting to see what Gucci will do to win over this audience.

Gucci RTW Spring 2023 Giovanni Giannoni/WWD

However, the main question mark does not depend as much on what will be done by the brand as on who will do it. Gucci may be waiting for a top designer or considering internal promotion, as it has done in the past. While all the established names – from Maria Grazia Chiuri to Daniel Roseberry – have been offered as possible candidates for the job, internal candidates so far include Remo Macco, a Gucci veteran who was recently named the studio’s design director. ; Davide Renne, also a longtime Gucci designer, and Marco Maria Lombardi, a member of Gucci’s design studio, reported.

“There are many designers that we in the industry have considered in the ‘succession game.’ I would like to be completely surprised by the final choice, and I expect nothing less from such a powerhouse as Gucci,” concluded Montelli.