Meghan Markle’s tailor over royal bridesmaid dress disagreement





Since Prince Harry released his new memoir, Spare, on January 10, 2023, many truths have surfaced about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s break with the Royal Family and the complicated relationships within this family system. One dilemma, in particular, centers on a bridesmaid dress debacle that erupted before Harry married Meghan Markle on May 19, 2018. In his new book, Harry describes a text exchange between his step- sister, Kate Middleton, and her now wife of Princess Charlotte’s niece’s ill-fitting bridesmaid dress. The situation, which unfolded before the couple’s nuptials, reportedly left Meghan in tears. Now the tailor who altered the dresses over four years ago, Ajay Mirpuri, is sharing his side of the story in an interview with Daily Mailwhich was published on Tuesday, January 10, 2023. The owner of Bespoke Mirpuri tailor shops in London and Switzerland say he did not witness any arguments between Kate and Meghan firsthand, so he cannot comment on what happened between them. If something happened in the background, it didn’t happen in front of me, he notes. The tailor, however, acknowledged that emotions tend to run high during the wedding planning process and contentious moments are inevitable, so he understands where Kate and Meghan are coming from. Weddings are stressful at the best of times and especially at this high level, he tells the outlet. You have to respect that. They were facing a problem like anyone at a wedding with last minute hiccups. I can understand why anyone would be upset if the dresses didn’t fit. It is annoying. I feel for all of them because you wouldn’t want kids walking out on a big stage in an ill-fitting dress, and that’s what they were. Mirpuri tells the publication in the interview that he ended up modifying the six short-sleeved white dresses with full skirts for the young bridesmaids, including Princess Charlotte’s dress. Due to the tight turnaround time, the tailor explains that the process included many long days and nights. We had to work tooth and nail for four days, four of us working until 4am three nights in a row, to get them into shape,” he recalls. “We left Windsor Castle at 10 p.m. the day before the wedding. Did anyone complain that day about the bridesmaids’ dresses and how they looked? The answer is no. In addition to Princess Charlotte, Florence van Custom and Zalie Warren (Harry’s goddaughters), Rylan and Remi Litt (Meghan’s goddaughters) and Ivy Mulroney (Meghan’s friend’s daughter) all stood by the bride as she said yes in 2018. In Spare, Harry provides more details on the disagreement over the bridesmaid dress. The book’s author writes that Kate texted Meghan four days before the big day, telling her her daughter’s dress didn’t fit. Charlotte’s dress is too big, too long, too baggy, Harry recalls Kate’s text message. She cried when she tried it on at home. According to the memoir, Meghan wrote back to Kate, asking her to see the tailor at Kensington Palace, but Kate reportedly said every dress had to be redone. Then, according to the book, Meghan explained that she was very stressed about the wedding, and Kate said she understood. However, the conversation continued. “I don’t know what else to say,” said another text from Meghan. “If the dress doesn’t fit, then please take Charlotte to see Ajay. He’s been waiting all day.” Eventually, Kate agreed. According to Harry, the row caused Meghan’s downfall. “Shortly after I arrived home to find Meg on the floor sobbing,” Harry wrote in Spare. “I was horrified to see her so upset but I didn’t think it was a disaster.” The next day, Kate stopped by to apologize, and she brought flowers and a card to make amends.

