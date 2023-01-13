Low-key new Gucci opens Milan Men’s Fashion Week





Gucci launched its first men’s collection on Friday without its former artistic director, Alessandro Michele. While simultaneously opening Milan Fashion Week for Men, it was also Gucci’s first standalone show after years of presenting in a mixed format. It was certainly a far cry from his September presentation in Twinsville. As the sound of a bass guitar and a voice filled the air, the models began to walk out in a moment that literally and figuratively stripped the house of its recent past, breaking with the ornamentation and poetic style that have become synonymous with the Michele aesthetic. The multisensory, colorful and asexual expressions have disappeared, giving way to a languorous silhouette, although more sober. A new simplicity This resulted in a simplicity that was new for Gucci, though it’s a direction other luxury houses have taken since the return of catwalk presentations after the pandemic. As Kerings’ most lucrative brand, any transition between appointing creative directors and defining new strategies will need to be micro-managed so as not to lose customers or business momentum in the meantime. Baggy pants paired with oversized jackets and long coats brought a sporty edge to Gucci’s fall menswear offering. In terms of style, he eschewed anything too slick, even compared to former house designers Tom Ford and Frida Giannini. With the beanie ubiquitous in most looks, it was ’80s heavyweight, with layered leggings and pixie boots a recurring trend. Accessories were kept to a minimum, at least on the material Michele loved so much, but the bags in yellow and pink brought color, and a lurex top and pants were a nod to her inclusive and dapper designs. vintage-inspired. Image: Gucci Men’s FW23 Look 39, via Launchmetrics Spotlight Activewear was big, with aero stripes and ski-themed pieces that felt, well, thematic, making the urgency of appealing to younger consumers evident. What it lacked was a focus on luxury or any craftsmanship that reflected Gucci’s rich past. Lack of emphasis on luxury Fashion houses often wipe the slate clean when announcing new creative appointments, and so expectations at Gucci were no different. While Mr. Micheles’ exit came as a surprise to many, and despite any trademark annoyance accumulated over the past few seasons, there was a collective appreciation towards him for revolutionizing genderless clothing and ushering in the inclusivity of the brand. Its strength, at least initially, was that for every pussy-bow blouse sold to a man, thousands of Double G logo belts and accessories flew off the shelves. This pushed the house to aim for the 10 billion euro mark in 2018. No doubt this season has been a challenge for the Kering-operated house, having to swing into a new era, one that connects the past and lays the groundwork for the one it appoints as its next creative head. Image: Gucci Men’s FW23 Look 3, via Launchmetrics Spotlight

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://fashionunited.in/news/fashion/a-new-subdued-gucci-opens-milan-men-s-fashion-week/2023011338004 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos