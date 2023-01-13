Rent the Runway Launches Pre-Loved and Designer Collection on Amazon Fashion





Image via Getty Images The collection of pre-loved products includes hundreds of styles from over 35 brands, spanning casual weekend wear, workwear, evening wear and seasonal essentials like sweaters, tops, coats and jeans. This new online storefront will offer Amazon Fashion customers another affordable way to refresh their wardrobe. Additionally, the company will showcase an exclusive selection of products from its Design Collective, only available through Amazon Fashion and renttherunway.com. The Design Collective initiative gives top designers the opportunity to create limited-edition collections informed by Rent the Runways’ exclusive data and insights from its customer community. As a result, these parts are among the company’s most popular, says Rent the Runway. Through this launch with Amazon Fashion, the clothing rental company reinforces its commitment to being a customer discovery platform for designer brands by giving them an even broader stage to showcase their products to new audiences. Rent the Runway emphasized circularity in fashion as a core value and also appealed to environmentally conscious shoppers. Jenn Hyman, Co-Founder and CEO of Rent the Runway, said, “Collaborating with Amazon Fashion brings Rent the Runway incredible brand awareness. We believe strategic relationships like this can unleash a new engine of growth for our business. They also showcase demand for our products beyond our community and allow more customers to experience exclusive fashion based on data from our top design partners. Muge Erdirik Dogan, President of Amazon Fashion, added, “At Amazon Fashion, we are continually expanding our assortment through strategic brand relationships to inspire and delight our customers. The Rent the Runways collection continues to expand our second-hand and designer fashion offering. Last year in September, Rent the Runway launched restructuring plans to streamline its organizational structure and improve operational efficiency.

