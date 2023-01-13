Costume Designer ‘M3GAN’ Breaks Down Killer Doll’s Style

The It girl everyone can’t stop talking about isn’t a socialite or an actress, it’s M3GAN, the animatronic doll with a taste for blood, her own self-titled Hollywood movie, plus moves from viral dance. (Side note: Wed loves seeing M3GAN and Jenna Ortegas Wednesday Addams face off in a dance.)

There’s a long and storied tradition of creepy doll movies in Hollywood, but M3GAN has already forged its own visual identity into the canon. She doesn’t have Annabelle’s overtly macabre look or Chucky’s campy carrot hairstyle. Instead, M3GAN sits at the heart of what cultural critics call the Uncanny Valley, the idea of ​​something almost human-like, but not quite, creating a disturbing effect. Of course, that unsettling effect comes from her realistic face and unusual eyes, but it also has a lot to do with her costume: a kinky, drab babydoll dress; flattened, huge grosgrain pussy knot; Tight striped t-shirt; and white cotton tights.

We meet movie costume designer Daniel Cruden, whose credits include Avatar: The Way of the Water, Outlander, and The Hobbit moviesto learn more about creating a creepy doll aesthetic for the 21st century, and what parts one or two of the actors may or may not have stolen from set.

There are already so many scary doll movies. Tell me about your research process for M3GAN.

Gerard [Johnstone], our director, had a very clear idea of ​​what he wanted for M3GAN. I put together a fairly extensive reference chart, but a lot of it came from his references and a very specific idea of ​​what he wanted to create.

The first thing I see when I see M3GAN’s costume is the babydoll dress. It started as lingerie, then became popular as a cocktail dress in the middle of the 20th century. How did you land on using a babydoll dress?

It’s true, babydolls were originally lingerie. Then they became this hybrid of lingerie and daywear. We made some adjustments like the sleeves, the high Peter Pan collar, to make the M3GAN babydoll look less sexy and more innocent, which adds to the creepiness. It is unexpected that this doll becomes such an evil creature, because it does not look like one. And it’s important in the context of the film that M3GAN was very well designed by the character of Gemma, so it’s her aesthetic that we see coming through.

How did you make her babydoll dress feel so good scary?

It is a neutral color, which enhances the creepiness. You don’t immediately look at it and associate it with anything in particular, good or bad. This is unexpected for a doll, as we usually expect dolls to be dressed in bright colors and approachable, but M3GAN is definitely a sophisticated doll.

The dress is made of silk satin, this very unforgiving fabric. But I think what makes her so scary is the combination of everything: the dress, the shirt, the leggings, the bow. It’s that camel-colored satin with those innocent puffy shoulders and childish Mary Janes. There’s something about the suit that’s not quite right, and you can’t help but stare at it and feel scared.

Was it difficult to make a dress for a robot?

So, while shooting this movie, to capture all the scenes and actions that M3GAN’s character has to do, we had three versions of M3GAN: an animatronic and robotic M3GAN; a dummy, realistic M3GAN; and we would also have an actress dressed as M3GAN. So what we designed had to work on all those versions of her.

We knew she had to get on all fours and run, we knew she had to kill people, and the babydoll ended up being great because it doesn’t restrict movement. And the T-shirt she’s wearing layered under the dress ended up being awesome too, because it covers the arms because obviously an actress with human arms doesn’t have the same articulated metal arms that a robot does, so there is great continuity on screen as we switch between filming the robot, the model and the actress.

Tell me about the bow tie that M3GAN wears. How did you land on this production, on this shape?

We worked with simpler, longer and more hanging tie pieces; less rigid arches; everything. There was a lot of testing, but ultimately we landed on the version you see in the movie, because that was what Gerard had in mind as a statement piece.

Historically, the bow tie is something of a feminist statement, as it was worn by women in male-dominated environments. Again, Gemma as a roboticist created this arc, and she works in a very male-dominated environment, so she’s making a statement about how she dresses this doll. And at the end of the movie, through the final action sequences, we see the pussy arc looking less structured and making it duller, making it hang more like M3GAN has gone through something physically. This arc therefore tells the story of this action.

You mentioned M3GAN’s creator, Gemma, a few times. What can you tell us about his style?

The Gemmas house is very 50s, very mid-century modern, and we see the Gemmas aesthetic play out in his creation of M3GAN. Gemma herself is actually quite androgynous in her style. She wears a lot of oversized shirts. She wears a lot of J.Crew basics, Citizens of Humanity jeans, mainstream and mainstream brands, nothing at a designer level. Gemma puts all her energy into creating toys. The only thing we custom made that was special for Gemma were some pretty androgynous, robotics or science conference screen printed t-shirts, the kind of promotional t-shirt you get for attending an event.

I ask this question to every costume designer. Was there anything on set that your actors tried to steal?

We’ve removed a few M3GAN robes from our inventory. We started with around 25 and then our inventory dwindled. Not to point fingers or anything, but there are only a limited number of actresses on set who could fit into these dresses. Just say.

This interview has been edited for clarity and length.