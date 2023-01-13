The ins and outs of fashion 2023

If there’s one thing I’ve learned after years of filling and purging my closet, more specifically, a full rack of clothes, it’s that building an effective personal wardrobe is key. . This of course involves following the trend cycle.

Although the year has only just begun, we were already starting to see some of the trends of 2022 disappearing and new ones. If the abundance of options overwhelms you, here’s a list of things I personally loved and not-so-loved so far this January.

IN: basic parts

You’ve probably heard it time and time again, but let me say it again: staple pieces are key to building your wardrobe for this year and many years to come. If you are going to invest in anything, get some good quality bases.

When I say basic, I mean basic. A good neutral T-shirt. Quality straight cut blue jeans. It’s the foundation on which you build your style, and a good quality base piece makes all the difference. Van Gogh’s Starry Night would probably look great painted on a napkin, but doesn’t canvas make a big difference?

OUT: Roll up your jeans

Whether it’s a light or dark wash, high or low rise, leave those pant legs alone. Seriously, baggy denim is cool; let’s leave the legs cuffed in 2022.



Photo:Herbert Wang

IN: Knitwear

If there’s one thing I hope never goes out of style, it’s knit sweaters. It’s like the triple threat of comfortable clothes for lounging, smart for professional environments, and effortlessly chic.

The cool thing about knitwear is that despite being trendy, the options are endless. Turtlenecks, vests, oversized sweaters, cardigans, the list goes on. The universality of the knit encourages people to make personal stylistic choices. Personally, I love chunky, colorful knits and patterned sweaters, and I wear my black knit cardigan at least once a week.

Its ability to add texture and individuality to your outfit makes knitting so undeniably adorable.



Photo:Herbert Wang

IN: Long skirts

There’s nothing better than this breezy maxi-skirt. Long and denim or flowy and layered, I even rock with cargo skirts.



Photo:Curtis Heinzl

OUT: Logo Override

For the most part, logos are sticky. If you have to rely on a logo to create an outfit, chances are it won’t be great to begin with. Logos leave no room for imagination, not to mention that you are offering the company an unpaid promotion. It wasn’t that this year.

There are exceptions, a cheeky swoosh on a sneaker or a vintage GAP hoodie have their moments, and I’d be lying if I said there isn’t a used Old Navy sweater in my hamper. If you’re looking for a general rule, try to limit yourself to one visible logo per outfit.

Let your style speak for itself!

IN: Pointed toe shoes

Nothing spices up an outfit like a funky shoe. Scandinavian style really inspired this cool casual look for girls, and no jeans are complete without a pointed toe that sticks out.



Photo:Curtis Heinzl

OUTLET: Fast Fashion

Shein was the most popular brand of 2022. It sucked, but we can do better.

Not only are Shein and similar brands harmful to the environment, bad for carbon emissions and not ethically sound, overworked employees and stealing the creations of little artists, but the clothes aren’t that great.

Buying 100% sustainably isn’t for everyone, and ethical consumption is hard enough for a broke university student, but hear me out: quality over quantity!

You could spend $60 on a few tops that will break within a month or fit differently from the website template, or you could invest in a piece that will last all night at Stages and be something you truly cherish.

Plus, the Shein sticky swirl design is so 2022.

IN: Gender-neutral matches

Kind, schmender. Pair a traditionally feminine garment with something more traditionally masculine. Shop in the men’s section. Wear a skirt and tie. Gender is a social construct that relies on self-expression and, crazy enough, fashion too.

Don’t let gender norms dictate what is acceptable to wear. It’s good to change a little.

OUT: Buy things you don’t like

Ultimately, your style is exactly that: yours.

2023 is all about being intentional, which means not buying clothes just because someone tells you it’s trendy. Shopping doesn’t have to be impulsive; take the time to think about what you like and what you feel comfortable wearing. Make a mood board.

Now get out there and experience the most fashionable year yet!



Photo:Herbert Wang