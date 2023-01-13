Must Read: Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons in Conversation, Why the TikTok Beauty Collab Model Doesn’t Work





Photo: Sean Zanni/Getty Images These are the stories that make fashion headlines on Friday. Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons discuss fashion, business and the future

For vogue, Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons sat down before Prada’s Fall 2023 menswear show to discuss the work they’ve done together since 2020, as well as what’s next for the duo. Prada said: “We are a company that makes money selling expensive clothes. […] So pretending [by creating] useless stuff? I think it’s better to do something that makes sense to people […] That doesn’t mean we shouldn’t be creative, but we should be creative in a real, human way. {vogue} Why the TikTok Beauty Collaborative Model Doesn’t Work

For Glossy, Liz Flora gives a brief history of the once-successful YouTuber beauty brand model and explains why TikTokers don’t have the same consumer appeal. Along with Morphe announcing the closure of all US stores, it was also revealed that Selfless by Hyram and Addison Rae’s Item Beauty are discontinued by Sephora. “The space is already crowded and there is growing consumer fatigue and skepticism with every new influencer brand launched,” said Ryan Nelson, co-founder and celebrity brand expert at VC studio and brand incubator. Jobi. “Gone are the days when you could launch a mediocre product and gain success by associating it with any influencer you strike a deal with.” {Bright} Scroll to continue Men’s Fashion Week brings renewed optimism

With the COVID-19 pandemic, social and political uncertainties, the ongoing war in Ukraine, rising inflation and more, the fashion industry as a whole has faced challenges. As Milan menswear week begins, there are some promising changes, such as China reopening its borders and a stronger US market, to boost confidence. Serge Brunschwig, President and CEO of Fendi, said consumers can expect “a strong comeback, maybe with a few bumps in the way, but the market will come back like in the United States” {WWD} Patagonia and Samsung team up for a new washing machine

The latest fashion and high-tech collaboration is the new washing machine created by Patagonia and Samsung. The two companies came together last year to work on a solution to microplastics that leach out of clothes in the wash and end up in our oceans, food and more. "A breakthrough in the fight against microplastics, Cycle Less Microfiber reduces microplastic emissions by up to 54%," Samsung said. said in a press release. {fashion company}

