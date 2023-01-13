Gucci revamps itself during Milan Fashion Week





MILAN — Gucci offered another surprise in January to kick off menswear previews at Milan Fashion Week on Friday, taking a new direction following the departure of Alessandro Michele as creative director. Much like Michele’s low-key debut eight years ago leading an in-house team, the Gucci show heralding the new post-Michele era was a low-key affair, quietly recasting the codes of the Florence-founded brand more of a century as a luggage company. Under Michele, fantasy took flight with ever-increasing showmanship and layers of embellishment in romantic collections that blurred gender barriers and intellectually challenged the fashion crowd with hints referencing thinkers. sometimes obscure. These embellishments have been stripped down, at least for now, to an easy-to-read collection. Some highlights from Friday’s shows: Gucci kicked off its post-Michele era with a palette-cleaning collection that bore whiffs of its influence, but went in a surprisingly new and understated direction. Devoid of eccentricity, the collection took Gucci back to a set of basics with a rock ‘n’ roll vibe backed by a live performance from American guitarist Marc Ribot’s Ceramic Dog in the center of the circular theatre. Front row guests included Nick Cave with his wife Susie, Canadian actor Percy Hynes White, who appears in the Netflix hit ‘Wednesday’, British actor Idris Elba and South Korean singer Kai. The staple look included oversized jackets with paper tops worn with trailing pants or long leggings tucked into bright cowboy boots, accented with leggings. The color palette was sober, denim and khaki, gray and canary yellow, purple with ice blue. There were still some asexual references, but they were more glam rock than necessarily for the them/them demographic. A poet’s shirt had a sexy deep V but no bow tie; T-shirts and mohair jumpers were sheer and long skirts looked deconstructed from the trousers and were paired with striped rugby shirts. Many of these looks could have fit into Michele’s runway, but surely they would have been layered with ideas, memories, and memories expressed through quirky patterns and elaborate accents. The new collection, with its elongated and roomy silhouette and its masculine touch, seen in oversized mechanic and motorcycle suits, will suit many people. The collection was designed by the in-house team, which did not bow down after the show.

