Missouri lawmakers pass stricter dress code for women at State House







Washington

CNN

—

Lawmakers in the Missouri House of Representatives this week passed a stricter dress code for women as part of a new set of rulesand now requires them to cover their shoulders by wearing a jacket such as a blazer, cardigan or knit blazer. The addition, which was offers by Republican State Rep. Ann Kelley, sparked outrage from some Democrats who said the change was sexist because the dress code for men was not changed. Men in the Missouri House of Representatives must wear a jacket, shirt, and tie. The old dress code for women called for dresses or skirts or slacks worn with a blazer or sweater and appropriate dress shoes or boots. Kelley, speaking on the floor of the house, said she felt compelled to offer the change that cleans up some of the language by mirroring the language in the gentleman’s dress code. Men are required to wear a jacket, shirt and tie, right? And if they walked in here without a tie, they’d be shot in the blink of an eye. If they entered without a jacket, they would be shot in the blink of an eye. So we’re so interested in being equals, Kelley said Wednesday during the indoor debate. The amendment passed in a voice vote, and the rules package was then passed by the GOP-controlled legislature in a 105-51 vote, but not without pushback and debate from House Democrats. Do you know what it’s like to have a group of men in this room staring at your top trying to figure out if it’s appropriate or not? Democratic state Rep. Ashley Aune proclaimed from the floor of the House. Republicans changed their amendment to include cardigans after Democratic State Rep. Raychel Proudie criticized the impact blazers could have on pregnant women. Democratic State Rep. Peter Merideth declined to vote on the amendment, telling his colleagues on site, I don’t think I’m qualified to say what’s appropriate or not for women and I think that’s is a really dangerous road for all of us. Yall had a collusion over the past two years when we talked about maybe, maybe wearing masks in a pandemic to protect each other. How dare the government tell you what to wear on your face? Well, I know some governments require women to wear things over their face, but here, oh, it’s okay because I was just talking about how many layers they should have on their shoulders, Merideth added. In the US Congress, until 2017, reporters and lawmakers were required to wear robes and blouses with sleeves if they wanted to enter the chamber of the House. A group of bipartisan female lawmakers protested their right to bare arms, prompting then-President Paul Ryan’s office to admit the dress code could be modernized a bit. The US Senate also changed its rules later, The New York Times reported.

