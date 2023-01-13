Gucci enters the runway as the fashion world awaits a new designer | WKZO | All Kalamazoo

By Mimosa Spencer and Elisa Anzolin

PARIS/MILAN (Reuters) Gucci kicked off Milan Fashion Week on Friday with a range of loose and androgynous menswear styles, moving forward with its latest collection as the industry waits for owner Kering to name a new designer for the brand.

French luxury group Kering is facing pressure to quickly find a replacement following the abrupt departure in November of Alessandro Michele, the flamboyant designer who was a favorite of Harry Styles and Lady Gaga, and revive the growth of sales of its largest brand, which accounted for two-thirds of turnover. profits in 2021.

The question of who will lead the creative direction of Gucci hung over the megabrands’ first menswear show in Italy’s fashion capital in three years. The events run through January 17 and attract an audience of major retail buyers who evaluate styles that could be future best sellers.

There were echoes of Michele’s quirky and fluid styles during the Guccis runway presentation on Friday.

Models circled a dark room to the rumbling music of live band Marc Ribots Ceramic Dog, parading oversized suit coats with wide lapels and wide pleated trousers in pale beige and pastel hues, with new interpretations of classics of the house, as well as reminders of Micheles’ tenure, including fur slippers adorned with horse bits.

The exhibit notes, which buyers scan for signs of the labels’ next steps, referenced improvisation and collaboration.

When the free impulses of individual minds intertwine, collective expressions are crafted, according to the brand’s notes.

Glittering silver pants and quilted moto boots added flamboyant touches to neutral-colored looks, which were swooned by celebrities among the audience, including K-pop star Kai, American football player Jalen Ramsey and Italian rock band Maneskin.

UBS expects Kerings’ earnings release on Feb. 15 to show the labels’ fourth-quarter sales fell around 11%, likely one of the steepest slowdowns among the world’s biggest fashion brands. , as strict COVID-19 restrictions weighed on business in China.

The longer the wait for a new creative director from Gucci, the worse the outlook for Kering becomes, Bernstein analyst Luca Solca said, noting that the same would not help the brand regain relevance with shoppers.

TIMELESS FASHION, MARKETING INVESTMENT

HSBC analysts, meanwhile, said the efforts made before Micheles left could ease the transition, predicting an improvement this year regardless of the creative direction.

They pointed to a recent focus on timeless fashions and higher-priced products, as well as increased marketing spending and an increase in the number of collections, as likely to accelerate business.

Gucci has curbed its marketing investments during the pandemic, while the two biggest rivals LVMH, Louis Vuitton and Dior, have moved forward, a decision which analysts say has helped them gain ground on their rivals.

Kering’s other smaller fashion houses, Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta and Balenciaga, had seen strong growth towards the end of last year, but Balenciaga was caught up in controversy after a holiday advertising campaign sparked criticism. accusations of inappropriate images with children.

Despite the current turmoil at Kering, expectations are high given the group’s strong track record of brand building, analysts said.

The group’s brands are known for capturing the Zeitgeist, noted Solca, who said Gucci’s past success was the most impressive turnaround in luxury history.

The industry also expects big changes at other successful labels.

Management changes at Louis Vuitton and Christian Dior announced this week that a reshuffle of the design team could follow, including in Louis Vuitton’s menswear division, which relies on the studio team. of design since the death of creative director Virgil Abloh at the end of 2021.

(Reporting by Mimosa Spencer in Paris and Elisa Anzolin in Milan; Editing by Frances Kerry)