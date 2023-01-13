PDS, Good Fashion Fund wash plant innovation to drive cost savings and efficiencies





Image via PDS Limited PDS Limited, the global fashion infrastructure company, announced the installation of the washing plant in partnership and with funding from the Netherlands-based Good Fashion Fund. The new washing facility that has been installed at Progress Apparels Bangladesh Ltd, one of PDS’ manufacturing subsidiaries in Bangladesh, includes two washing machines, three dryers and two hydraulic machines with inverters. With this facility, Progress Apparels can now handle 90% of current laundry needs in-house, resulting in savings on transportation costs and production times, which translates into operational efficiency, the company said. company. The factory manufactures bottoms (formal and casual), school wear, shorts,

and skirts for some of the biggest retail brands around the world. Progress Apparels is a LEED Gold certified green manufacturing facility, in addition to having 100% RCS Accord, CT PAT, SMETA, WRAP and Oeko-Tex certification. Manufacturing plant operations are further enhanced by the rich design facilities that have made Progress Apparels a complete design-to-delivery partner for retailers and brands. Speaking at the inauguration of the washing plant, Pallak Seth, Vice Chairman of PDS Limited, said: “With over 20 years of experience in the apparel value chain, PDS has become the preferred partner of over 200 of the world’s leading retail brands. the world. As a conscientious corporate group and partner of retailers, we are committed to fulfilling our responsibility towards our customers and the environment. Our partnership with the Good Fashion Fund is another example of PDS aiming to work with leading organizations that focus on all things good for the environment and good for the world. Sanjay Jain, Global CEO of PDS Limited, added: Our manufacturing business has developed operational excellence and become profitable over the past year, contributing to PDS’ bottom line. With this investment in the wash plant, we have not only equipped Progress Apparels to further amplify its apparel manufacturing capabilities, but we have also benefited from Good Fashion Funds’ expertise in sustainable practices and implementation. work of advanced technologies. The other partner organization, Good Fashion Fund, is an impact investment fund initiated by the Laudes Foundation, aimed at driving systemic change in the textile and clothing industry, by financing the implementation of solutions advanced and disruptive.

technologies and innovations delivering good fashion practices. Last year in November, PDS Managing Director Sanjay Kumar Jain spoke exclusively with Just Style and said the company was considering acquisitions that would provide opportunities to partner with manufacturing alliances to expand its offer to existing customers.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.just-style.com/news/pds-good-fashion-fund-wash-plant-innovation-to-generate-savings-efficiencies/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos