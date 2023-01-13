Fashion
Menswear: 7 trendy Ghanaian grooms who went viral with their kaftan embroidery designs in 2023
- Unlike women’s fashion trends, men’s fashion offers broader themes with room for personal interpretation.
- Some Ghanaian men who got married in 2022 set new fashion trends with their stylish looks
- They incorporated embroidery designs in their wedding halls to distinguish them from other men at their lavish weddings.
Most wedding guests always talk about the bride’s wedding dress neglecting the groom’s elegant look.
During live wedding coverage, some bloggers and photographers still focus on capturing the bride’s makeup and hair styling sessions, and three hundred and sixty angles of her stunning outfits.
Just like the bride, the groom and their tailors spend more time deciding on the special design and fabrics to use for the event.
YEN.com.gh shares photos of seven Ghanaian men who went viral with their wedding looks.
Beautiful Ghanaian bride dons kente for her wedding ceremony in white, netizens react
1. Ghanaian groom Cyril looks dashing in a three-piece kaftan
The handsome groom looked dashing in a white kaftan designed with beautiful embroidery designs to match the bride’s ensemble.
Elsie wore a corseted kente dress with ruffles. The stunning bride wore a colorful twisted hairstyle while posing with her idol.
2. Ghanaian groom Nana looks dapper for his traditional wedding
The happy couple, Nana and Annie opted for simple but elegant outfits for their traditional wedding. The groom, Nana wore a three-piece caftan with colorful geometric patterns.
The bride wore an off-the-shoulder kente dress with different sizes and colors of beads to create a beautiful pattern.
3. The happy groom shows off his awesome dance moves
Weddings are once in a lifetime and this happy and handsome groom entertained his wife and guests with his dance moves.
He wore a three-piece kaftan designed with a pop of color as he wore a bucket hat for the lavish ceremony.
Grooms in dresses and suits use a caterpillar machine for their wedding; the video elicits reactions
4. Ghanaian Groom Aaron Serves Us Awesome Menswear
The handsome groom with a lovely smile wore an all-white ensemble with white patterns. He wore a custom made hat for the traditional wedding.
The elegant bride looked radiant in an exquisite kente dress, beautiful hairstyle and flawless makeup for the memorable photo shoot.
5. Ghanaian couple Bridget and James grab attention with their looks
The adorable couple wore gorgeous outfits made of bright colors that blend perfectly together. Groom James wore a bespoke hat to match his appearance. The bride looked flamboyant in a green beaded dress for the luxurious event.
6. Ghanaian groom opts for quality cotton lace for his traditional wedding
The wealthy couple looked stunning together for this photoshoot. The bride wore an off-the-shoulder beaded dress with cutouts at the waist showing a bit of skin.
The groom used some of the kente fabric to design his three-piece outfit for the event.
Ghanaian makeup artist and bridesmaids are taking over the internet with their unique corseted dress styles
7. Beautiful Ghanaian couple who can’t let go of each other
The stylish groom wore a three-piece white kaftan designed with kente fabric. The bride wore a peplum top and floor-length skirt for the glorious ceremony.
She wore a simple black hairstyle and soft makeup as she showed off her engagement ring for the camera.
Ghanaian melanin bride and bridesmaids are making people fall in love with their perfect corseted dresses
Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about Flora, the beauty industry’s new bride to walk down the aisle in a grand ceremony.
For her traditional, fashionable wedding and reception, the Phab Beauty CEO wore three stunning outfits.
We were blown away by the gorgeous corseted outfits and turbans of the ebony bride’s friends and bridesmaids.
