Menswear: 7 trendy Ghanaian grooms who went viral with their kaftan embroidery designs in 2023

Unlike women’s fashion trends, men’s fashion offers broader themes with room for personal interpretation.

Some Ghanaian men who got married in 2022 set new fashion trends with their stylish looks

They incorporated embroidery designs in their wedding halls to distinguish them from other men at their lavish weddings.

Most wedding guests always talk about the bride’s wedding dress neglecting the groom’s elegant look.

During live wedding coverage, some bloggers and photographers still focus on capturing the bride’s makeup and hair styling sessions, and three hundred and sixty angles of her stunning outfits.

Ghanaian couples with a unique sense of fashion. source: @vowweddings

Just like the bride, the groom and their tailors spend more time deciding on the special design and fabrics to use for the event.

YEN.com.gh shares photos of seven Ghanaian men who went viral with their wedding looks.

1. Ghanaian groom Cyril looks dashing in a three-piece kaftan

The handsome groom looked dashing in a white kaftan designed with beautiful embroidery designs to match the bride’s ensemble.

Elsie wore a corseted kente dress with ruffles. The stunning bride wore a colorful twisted hairstyle while posing with her idol.

2. Ghanaian groom Nana looks dapper for his traditional wedding

The happy couple, Nana and Annie opted for simple but elegant outfits for their traditional wedding. The groom, Nana wore a three-piece caftan with colorful geometric patterns.

The bride wore an off-the-shoulder kente dress with different sizes and colors of beads to create a beautiful pattern.

3. The happy groom shows off his awesome dance moves

Weddings are once in a lifetime and this happy and handsome groom entertained his wife and guests with his dance moves.

He wore a three-piece kaftan designed with a pop of color as he wore a bucket hat for the lavish ceremony.

4. Ghanaian Groom Aaron Serves Us Awesome Menswear

The handsome groom with a lovely smile wore an all-white ensemble with white patterns. He wore a custom made hat for the traditional wedding.

The elegant bride looked radiant in an exquisite kente dress, beautiful hairstyle and flawless makeup for the memorable photo shoot.

5. Ghanaian couple Bridget and James grab attention with their looks

The adorable couple wore gorgeous outfits made of bright colors that blend perfectly together. Groom James wore a bespoke hat to match his appearance. The bride looked flamboyant in a green beaded dress for the luxurious event.

6. Ghanaian groom opts for quality cotton lace for his traditional wedding

The wealthy couple looked stunning together for this photoshoot. The bride wore an off-the-shoulder beaded dress with cutouts at the waist showing a bit of skin.

The groom used some of the kente fabric to design his three-piece outfit for the event.

7. Beautiful Ghanaian couple who can’t let go of each other

The stylish groom wore a three-piece white kaftan designed with kente fabric. The bride wore a peplum top and floor-length skirt for the glorious ceremony.

She wore a simple black hairstyle and soft makeup as she showed off her engagement ring for the camera.

