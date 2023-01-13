This week in black fashion





Gasoline magazine Fashion week is coming up, and we know every PR girl is probably stressed about budgets and emails, but every season there’s usually a lot of success, and the relief of a show ending gently allows for a deep, satisfying sigh. This week, there were a lot of announcements that we didn’t see coming and some that were pleasantly surprising, from collaborations that you absolutely must add to each of your closets to some novelties that pay homage to a deceased beloved creator. Fashion can be fleeting, but this week I think we can savor some moments to have real dialogue. Take a look at all the fashion happenings this week. Preston Heron showing for NYFW F/W 23 New York designer Heron Preston has actually never done a fashion show for New York Fashion Week. It was only shown in Paris from 2017, and since then it has finally made its debut in the American fashion capital. He said this collection in February will be “very New York,” and he announced that his 3D-printed shoe collaboration with Zellerfeld will be reimagined, according to exclusive coverage from WWD. We’re excited to see what the New York native has in mind for what New York means to him. CFDA Announces February NYFW Schedule It’s time for street style roundups and fashion show reviews. The CFDA has announced who will all be featured for the February Fall/Winter 2023 calendar. Some very interesting names to support are listed. Last fashion week left us in awe of designers like Tia Adeola, and it’s only going to get better this season with new energy and ideas. Check out all the black designers featured this season here. Carhart WIP X Marni for a groovy collab The collaboration campaign photographed by Language features the grooviest of folks, like music legend Bootsy Collins, donned in the floral-print embellished workwear collaboration. The 60s-inspired capsule collection features a two-tone maxi skirt, a multi-colored patchwork long sleeve, a few extra short-sleeve floral buttons, and two-tone flared pants to really give that 70s vibe. We love the brands haute couture that make pieces more accessible through collaborations like this. KidSuper announces temporary replacement for Vigil at LV It has been announced that Colm Dillane, founder and creator of the New York-based group KidSuper, will take on the guest edition in the interim while they continue to search for an artistic director for Louis Vuitton Men’s. Dillane has would have been integrated into the men’s studio in preparation for the Louis Vuitton Fall/Winter 2023 menswear collection, presented on January 19 at Paris Fashion Week. This is Louis Vuitton’s first announcement of a co-created collection with a guest designer, but it still leaves us puzzled as to whether or not this will be a recurring theme in Louis’ fashion show process. Vuitton or if there is will be to be a permanent replacement to fill the void of Ablohs great contributions. Stssy X Timberland launch is coming On January 13, the two brands merge to create the ultimate hiking shoe. Using GORE-TEX leather and Vibram soles, this boot is sure to be tough. Available in a black colourway with interchangeable laces with the choice of black or neon green and a classic beige colourway in a fuzzier texture. The two haven’t collaborated in quite a while, so it’s a nice surprise! Copy the shoe to either website before they are all sold out. Chicago Bulls X Off-White Announced The basketball team has announced a collaboration with Off-White. The birthplace of the late Virgil Abloh was Chicago, and he had a great love for sports. It only makes sense that this collaboration would come to fruition because chances are that if Abloh were alive today, there would already have been a collaboration going on. The collection will include four items: two varsity jackets, a hoodie and a t-shirt.

