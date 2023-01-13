Claire Sweeney, 51, looks sensational in a plunging green maxi dress in sunny Barbados

Claire Sweeney certainly didn’t have the January blues when she hit the beach in sunny Barbados on Thursday.

The actress, 51, looked stunning in a green maxi dress as she strolled the sand during her stay on the beautiful Caribbean island.

Claire, who flew overseas with her friends and family to see the start of 2023 in style, seemed to be enjoying herself as she did in the sunshine.

The elegant dress featured tiered ruffles as well as a racy plunging neckline.

Adorned with a colorful abstract print, the dress accentuated the former Brookside star’s golden tan.

Claire packed her essentials in a 1,440 YSL beach bag and accessorized with a selection of gold jewelry.

The stunner sported a glamorous makeup palette for the outing and styled her blonde tresses in loose ringlets.

She walked along the sand before stopping to chat with friends who were enjoying the sun.

Claire shared snaps of her luxury getaway on Instagram.

While she was away, Claire also dined at Mango Bay Restaurant, where she rang in the New Year and famous Lonestar.

The star is vacationing with a group of friends and her seven-year-old son Jaxon, who is the son of a past relationship with her ex Daniel Reilly.

Last year, Claire revealed her weight loss secrets before starring in Cabaret All Stars and wanted to look “at her best.”

“The plan is to start hitting the gym and doing hot yoga five days a week because it’s amazing for losing weight and strengthening my core.”

Although she’s been open about her fitness regimen, Claire has always insisted that she doesn’t put too much pressure on herself and has already “kissedto be overweight’.

During a March 2022 appearance on ITV’s Lorraine, Claire revealed her secrets to looking and feeling good: ‘I think it’s just dressing right, I’ve changed my hair a bit. Accept it and enjoy being you.

“I’m overweight right now, but I’ll be fine.” Don’t blame yourself for things.

Loraine replied, “You are a wise woman. Far too many of us put things off – thinking I’ll wear this when I lose a stone. Wear it now!”

Laughing, Claire said, “Put on your sucking panties and wear a dress!”

