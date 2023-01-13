The Missouri House tightens its dress code for women, much to the chagrin of Democrats | KCUR 89.3

The Missouri House of Representatives kicked off its new session by tightening its dress code, but only for female lawmakers, much to the chagrin of Democrats who criticized the measure during a debate on the floor and on social media.

Lawmakers met on Wednesday to debate changes to the house rules, as is customary at the beginning of a new General Assembly every two years. And while the day’s discussions would continue to cover the rules for matters such as committee business and public hearings, they began with a lively conversation about work cabinets.

The House’s existing dress code defined appropriate attire for women as “dresses or skirts or trousers worn with a blazer or sweater and appropriate dress shoes or boots”, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. It also had rules on men’s clothing, although no one sought to update them this week.

Republican State Rep. Ann Kelley has proposed an amendment that force women to wear jackets defined as both blazers and knit blazers because “it is essential to always maintain a formal and professional atmosphere”.

Several House Democrats were quick to push back, calling the proposal sexist, impractical and even hypocritical.

“Yes, the caucus who lost their minds over the suggestion that they should wear masks during a pandemic to respect the safety of others are now spending their time focusing on the small details of what women should wear ( especially how to cover your arms) show respect here,” the Democrat tweeted. Representative Peter Merideth.

Several said Republicans shouldn’t make women’s decisions for them, especially with other more important issues to deal with. Representative Raychel Proudie made such an argument in brief remarks on the floor of the House, this progressive digital outlet heart signal shared on Twitter.

“There are some very serious things in this set of rules that I think we should be debating, but instead we are fighting, again, for a woman’s right to choose something, and this time [it’s] how she covers herself,” Proudie said.

She was one of two reps who questioned Kelley’s right to decide what is and isn’t appropriate for others saying that Kelley had recently worn a pink sequin outfit upstairs of the house.

“[She’s] telling me I can’t wear a nice crispy St. John sweater if it has too many buttons,” Proudie added. “I spent $1,200 on a suit and I can’t wear it in the house of people because someone who doesn’t have the range tells me it’s inappropriate. That’s not why any of us got elected.”

What I wasn’t about to do was get dusted for the next two years by someone wearing after 5 clothes at 10am. These people need to stop playing at taxpayers’ expense with this kind of nonsense, for real. Be a pick-me on you on time and at your own expense. https://t.co/r4KqyIChNO — Raychel Proudie (@RCProudie) January 12, 2023

Representative Brenda Shields, a Republican, defended Kelley’s proposal as an effort to clarify rules already in place and suggested adjusting the language so that cardigans count as jackets.

The Controlled by Republicans House finally approved that modified version of the amendment although the conversation and criticism continued.

The proposal has raised questions and heated debate

Several critics took issue with the substance of the proposed rule change, characterizing the specific jacket requirement as both an inconvenience for current lawmakers and a possible obstacle for future ones.

“Just finished floor debate why knit blazers don’t include cardigans on an amendment limiting what women can wear in the House,” Dem tweeted. Representative Jamie Johnson. “Why would we need to add extra class barriers to the idea that anyone could represent the people…”

Women hold less than a third of the seats in the Missouri House, according to the Post-shipment.

Proudie noted in her floor remarks that any sitting lawmaker who becomes pregnant will have to spend extra money buying or making clothes.

“And I hope you can continue to wear your cardigan and vote on behalf of the people who sent you here,” she said.

Rep. Ashley Aune took to the floor to wonder how such a requirement could even be enforced: Would someone check the tags on women’s jackets to see what kind of material they were made of? Does silk count?

“Do you know what it’s like to have a group of men in this room, looking at your top, trying to decide if it’s appropriate or not?” Aune asked in a music video shared on Twittercalling it “ridiculous”.

It sparked a nearly minute-long back-and-forth between her and Kelley, who agreed it was “absolutely absurd” to have this conversation on the floor of the house. So why, Aune asked, did she even talk about it?

“You’d think all you would have to do is say ‘dress professionally’ and women could handle it,” Kelley said. “You’d think elected officials could handle that.”

“You would think,” retorted Aune. “But we walk around here in sequins and velvet, up to the point of the lady. So what is appropriate and why do you decide?” NPR has not seen any footage of the controversial top.

A post on Facebook page of “Anne Kelley MO Representative” said she had received “many hateful calls, emails and messages regarding this amendment, which is funny because we already have a dress code, all I did was correct the errors and to clarify the rule.”

She added that she introduced the amendment because the Chief Clerk of the House had “requested for many years to get [this] fixed in our rules.” And she denied wasting anyone’s time, saying her speech was only five minutes long and accusing the Democrats of prolonging the debate.

“Why is encouraging professionalism wrong?” Kelley added. “If there’s a time to honor traditions and be professional, it’s on the House Chamber Floor of the Missouri House of Representatives; I’ll make no apologies for standing up for these things.”

Dress code debates have taken place in other states

Dress codes are a regular subject of controversy and debate in educational and professional circles, and state legislatures are no exception (Neither does Congress).

The National Conference of State Legislatures counted some sort of official dress code in about half of the states as of 2019, such as the Associated Press reported in a 2021 article on the growing sentiment against such rules “increasingly viewed as sexist and racist”.

Some state legislatures have decided to deregulate their dress codes, or at least equalize the standards for men and women.

Wyoming lawmakers, who until recently were on the stricter end of the spectrum, voted last year to scrap its dress code down to the essentials: Members must dress in “business attire appropriate to the decorum of the house”. Bolo ties are allowed, denim is not.

Lawmakers originally planned to align requirements for men and women, but decided to go in a simpler direction by copy dress code New Mexico implemented in 2009.

The outbreak of COVID-19 and remote working have helped loosen dress codes in many workplaces and industries, including in politics, such as NPR reported.

The pandemic has also shed light on what some legislatures would and would not require their own members to wear. In 2021, Iowa Rep. Beth Wessel-Kroeschell, a Democrat, wore jeans on the floor from the State House to protest Republicans’ refusal to mandate face masks.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To learn more, visit https://www.npr.org.