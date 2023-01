Gucci bids farewell to maximalism in its first post-Alessandro Michele collection

Photos: Courtesy of Gucci/Collage by Brooke Frischer Almost two months after the (apparently unfriendly) departure of Alessandro Michele’s brand, Gucci present its Fall 2023 men’s collection in Milan, designed by the brand’s in-house team. The show took place Friday in a dimly lit roundabout theater where the Ceramic Dog trio sat center stage playing rock music that grew louder and bolder as the show neared its end. . In the show’s notes, Gucci said: “[the] circular formation [of the stage is] symbolic of the creative community’s collaborative spinning wheel at the heart of Gucci.” Photo: Courtesy of Gucci When the first model appeared on the catwalk, the overall message of the collection was clear: Gucci is getting back to basics. With a simple white cotton T-shirt and a pair of mossy pants, Michele’s era and his unmistakable maximalist aesthetic came to an end. (Although his fur-lined bestseller slipper was featured in the show.) In fact, the collection draws inspiration from several of Gucci’s pre-Michele eras, highlighting such archival staples as the Piston Lock (originally created by Tom Ford), the Horsebit and the Cross. The casualness of evening wear is the common thread of the looks. Boxy costume sets have made their way onto the runway in a variety of iterations. Double-breasted blazers and long suit jackets were layered over more basic white T-shirts with raw, stretched hemlines – described as an “improv style” in the show’s notes. Photo: Courtesy of Gucci Scroll to continue Suits with detachable elements followed, allowing them to change from long to short sleeves, or from pants to cutouts. Delving deeper into the idea that masculinity can be malleable, particularly through clothing, the notes said: “The free and limitless facets of contemporary masculinities are seen in cross-pollinated clothing – whether in construction or style. “ Perhaps most surprising was the incorporation of fashion’s favorite niche aesthetic of the moment: balletcore. Muscular tank tops were layered under loose, off-the-shoulder knits and leggings were tucked into nothing but leggings — not to mention oversized bags big enough to hold all your dance class necessities. Although the collection includes a few confusing additions (see: the weirdly saggy boot that looked very uncomfortable to walk on), any goal of drawing a hard line between Michele’s Gucci and what comes next has certainly been achieved. As the industry anticipates the brand’s next womenswear collection, only one question remains: who will be chosen to officially lead Gucci into its chic, sexy and minimalist new era? Browse the full collection below. Please note: We occasionally use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making. Want the latest fashion industry news first? Sign up for our daily newsletter.

