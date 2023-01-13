Fashion
American Influencer Awards in Beauty, Fashion, Lifestyle and Fitness
You follow them for style and beauty tips, fitness tips, and just to make you smile.
They are your training partners, your stylists and your friends. Influencers have been around for over a decade, but now we often take their advice before celebrities. Their reliability and transparency bring us closer to them
“It’s the new entertainment,” says LaToya Shambo, founder of influencer marketing agency Black Girl Digital. “The TV is still there, but the telephone is closer.”
“You follow people who are either larger than life people, wow, they’re ambitious guys, or people you feel like you’re right next to you and going through the same things at the same time. says New York-based influencer Katy Bellotte, 27, who aims to be the latter. “I don’t want people to ever feel like I’m better than them.”
More than 3 million of you voted for your favorite social media personalities in the beauty, fashion, lifestyle and fitness categories for USA TODAY’s American Influencer Awards.
Everyone wants to influence the world:Inside fame, money and influencer evolution
Here are the winners:
Beauty
Emerging MakeupInfluencer
Tenisha BillingtonTIC Tac:@flawlessbytenisha
Emerging HairInfluencer
Noelia MejiaInstagram: @curlelia
Barber Influencer
TIC Tac: @vicblends
Creative Color Influencer
Taylor RaeInstagram: @taylorrae_hair
Hair Colorist Influencer
Jessica Scott SantoInstagram: @jessicscotthair
Influencer beauty brand
Henry M. VasquezHankandHenry, Instagram: @hankandhenrybeauty
Textured Hair Influencer
Solve CarrilloInstagram: @leysahairandmakeup
Influencer Tutorial
Jose JimenezInstagram: @laviedunprince
Hair influencer
Brad MondoTIC Tac:@bradmondonyc
Makeup influencer
Angelique TorresTIC Tac:@candylover89official
Emerging Fashion Influencer
Nicole WeismanInstagram: @curvestocontour
Body Positivity Influencer
Chastity GarnerInstagram: @garnerstyle
Creative Fashion Influencer
ChelseaChelseaTIC Tac: @chelseaasolate
Fashion trend influencer
TIC Tac: @therealmustbecindy
Fashion design influencer
Juliet PorterInstagram: @julietteporter
Drag Influencer
Trixie MattelInstagram: @trixiemattel
fashion influencer
de’arra taylorInstagram: @dearra
Emerging fitness
Instagram: @iamhennessyfitness
Alternative fitness
Cassey HoTIC Tac: @blogilates
Competition Influencer
Yarishna AyalaInstagram: @Yarishna
Following:Fitness influencers say mental health is as important as physical health
Coach
Maria LeguizamonInstagram: @columbianmafiafit
Wellness Influencer
Koya WebbInstagram: @koyawebb
female wellness influencer
TIC Tac: @massyarias
Male Wellness Influencer
Daryl WilliamsYoutube: @bullyjuice
Emerging Lifestyle Influencer
Lupita EspinozaYoutube: @makeupbypita
Couple Influencer
Charles Davis and Alyssa HydeInstagram: @charlesandalyssa
parental influence
Crystal SmallInstagram: @crazypieces
Foodie influencer
TIC Tac: @cookingwithlynja
Influencer Hacks and Tricks
TIC Tac: @nataliesoutlet
Interior design influencer
Barbara LewisInstagram: @theshabbytree
LGBTQIA+ influencer
Ria DemiriInstagram: @ria_d3miri
Animal Influencer
Tucker BudzynInstagram: @tuckerbudzyn
Following:Pets on TikTok, Instagram get millions of followers. Why we love these furry influencers.
Product Review Influencer
Rosy McMichaelYoutube: @rosymcmichael
Sustainability Influencer
ArmenAdamjanTIC Tac: @creative_explained
Travel influencer
Garrett GeeInstagram: @thebucketlistfamily
Free parking, early access:Disney Announces Changes for Disney World, Disneyland Guests
lifestyle influencer
Cassidy Montalvo@TIC Tac: @justclassicallycassidy
Podcaster of the year
Zane Hijazi and Heath Hussar for Zane and Heath: Unfiltered, Youtube: @zaneandheath
Content Creator of the Year
Leslie QuezadaTIC Tac: @Lesdomakeup1
