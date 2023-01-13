American Influencer Awards in Beauty, Fashion, Lifestyle and Fitness





You follow them for style and beauty tips, fitness tips, and just to make you smile. They are your training partners, your stylists and your friends. Influencers have been around for over a decade, but now we often take their advice before celebrities. Their reliability and transparency bring us closer to them “It’s the new entertainment,” says LaToya Shambo, founder of influencer marketing agency Black Girl Digital. “The TV is still there, but the telephone is closer.” “You follow people who are either larger than life people, wow, they’re ambitious guys, or people you feel like you’re right next to you and going through the same things at the same time. says New York-based influencer Katy Bellotte, 27, who aims to be the latter. “I don’t want people to ever feel like I’m better than them.” More than 3 million of you voted for your favorite social media personalities in the beauty, fashion, lifestyle and fitness categories for USA TODAY’s American Influencer Awards. Everyone wants to influence the world:Inside fame, money and influencer evolution Here are the winners: Beauty Emerging MakeupInfluencer Tenisha BillingtonTIC Tac:@flawlessbytenisha Emerging HairInfluencer Noelia MejiaInstagram: @curlelia Barber Influencer TIC Tac: @vicblends Creative Color Influencer Taylor RaeInstagram: @taylorrae_hair Hair Colorist Influencer Jessica Scott SantoInstagram: @jessicscotthair Influencer beauty brand Henry M. VasquezHankandHenry, Instagram: @hankandhenrybeauty Textured Hair Influencer Solve CarrilloInstagram: @leysahairandmakeup Influencer Tutorial Jose JimenezInstagram: @laviedunprince Hair influencer Brad MondoTIC Tac:@bradmondonyc Makeup influencer Angelique TorresTIC Tac:@candylover89official Emerging Fashion Influencer Nicole WeismanInstagram: @curvestocontour Body Positivity Influencer Chastity GarnerInstagram: @garnerstyle Creative Fashion Influencer ChelseaChelseaTIC Tac: @chelseaasolate Fashion trend influencer TIC Tac: @therealmustbecindy Fashion design influencer Juliet PorterInstagram: @julietteporter Drag Influencer Trixie MattelInstagram: @trixiemattel fashion influencer de’arra taylorInstagram: @dearra Emerging fitness Instagram: @iamhennessyfitness Alternative fitness Cassey HoTIC Tac: @blogilates Competition Influencer Yarishna AyalaInstagram: @Yarishna Following:Fitness influencers say mental health is as important as physical health Coach Maria LeguizamonInstagram: @columbianmafiafit Wellness Influencer Koya WebbInstagram: @koyawebb female wellness influencer TIC Tac: @massyarias Male Wellness Influencer Daryl WilliamsYoutube: @bullyjuice Emerging Lifestyle Influencer Lupita EspinozaYoutube: @makeupbypita Couple Influencer Charles Davis and Alyssa HydeInstagram: @charlesandalyssa parental influence Crystal SmallInstagram: @crazypieces Foodie influencer TIC Tac: @cookingwithlynja Influencer Hacks and Tricks TIC Tac: @nataliesoutlet Interior design influencer Barbara LewisInstagram: @theshabbytree LGBTQIA+ influencer Ria DemiriInstagram: @ria_d3miri Animal Influencer Tucker BudzynInstagram: @tuckerbudzyn Following:Pets on TikTok, Instagram get millions of followers. Why we love these furry influencers. Product Review Influencer Rosy McMichaelYoutube: @rosymcmichael Sustainability Influencer ArmenAdamjanTIC Tac: @creative_explained Travel influencer Garrett GeeInstagram: @thebucketlistfamily Free parking, early access:Disney Announces Changes for Disney World, Disneyland Guests lifestyle influencer Cassidy Montalvo@TIC Tac: @justclassicallycassidy Podcaster of the year Zane Hijazi and Heath Hussar for Zane and Heath: Unfiltered, Youtube: @zaneandheath Content Creator of the Year Leslie QuezadaTIC Tac: @Lesdomakeup1

