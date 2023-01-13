Connect with us

Fashion

American Influencer Awards in Beauty, Fashion, Lifestyle and Fitness

 


You follow them for style and beauty tips, fitness tips, and just to make you smile.

They are your training partners, your stylists and your friends. Influencers have been around for over a decade, but now we often take their advice before celebrities. Their reliability and transparency bring us closer to them

“It’s the new entertainment,” says LaToya Shambo, founder of influencer marketing agency Black Girl Digital. “The TV is still there, but the telephone is closer.”

“You follow people who are either larger than life people, wow, they’re ambitious guys, or people you feel like you’re right next to you and going through the same things at the same time. says New York-based influencer Katy Bellotte, 27, who aims to be the latter. “I don’t want people to ever feel like I’m better than them.”

More than 3 million of you voted for your favorite social media personalities in the beauty, fashion, lifestyle and fitness categories for USA TODAY’s American Influencer Awards.

Here are the winners:

Beauty

Emerging MakeupInfluencer

Tenisha BillingtonTIC Tac:@flawlessbytenisha

Noelia Mejia is the winner of the USA TODAY American Influencer Award for Emerging Hair Influencer of the Year.

Emerging HairInfluencer

Noelia MejiaInstagram: @curlelia

Vicblends won the USA TODAY and American Influencer Award for Barber Influencer of the Year.

Barber Influencer

TIC Tac: @vicblends

Creative Color Influencer

Taylor RaeInstagram: @taylorrae_hair

Jessica Scott-Santo is the winner of the USA TODAY American Influencer Award for Hair Colorist of the Year.

Hair Colorist Influencer

Jessica Scott SantoInstagram: @jessicscotthair

Influencer beauty brand

Henry M. VasquezHankandHenry, Instagram: @hankandhenrybeauty

Textured Hair Influencer

Solve CarrilloInstagram: @leysahairandmakeup

Influencer Tutorial

Jose JimenezInstagram: @laviedunprince

Hair influencer

Brad MondoTIC Tac:@bradmondonyc

Makeup influencer

Angelique TorresTIC Tac:@candylover89official

Nicole Weisman is the winner of the USA TODAY American Influencer Award for Emerging Fashion Influencer of the Year.

Emerging Fashion Influencer

Nicole WeismanInstagram: @curvestocontour

Body Positivity Influencer

Chastity GarnerInstagram: @garnerstyle

Creative Fashion Influencer

ChelseaChelseaTIC Tac: @chelseaasolate

Fashion trend influencer

TIC Tac: @therealmustbecindy

Fashion design influencer

Juliet PorterInstagram: @julietteporter

Trixie Mattell is the winner of the USA Today American Influencer Award for Drag Influencer of the Year.

Drag Influencer

Trixie MattelInstagram: @trixiemattel

De'arra Taylor is the winner of the USA TODAY American Influencer Award for Fashion Influencer of the Year.

fashion influencer

de’arra taylorInstagram: @dearra

Emerging fitness

Instagram: @iamhennessyfitness

Cassey Ho is the winner of the USA TODAY American Influencer Award for Alternative Fashion Influencer of the Year.

Alternative fitness

Cassey HoTIC Tac: @blogilates

Competition Influencer

Yarishna AyalaInstagram: @Yarishna

Coach

Maria LeguizamonInstagram: @columbianmafiafit

Koya Webb is the winner of the USA TODAY American Influencer Award for Wellness Influencer of the Year.

Wellness Influencer

Koya WebbInstagram: @koyawebb

female wellness influencer

TIC Tac: @massyarias

Male Wellness Influencer

Daryl WilliamsYoutube: @bullyjuice

Emerging Lifestyle Influencer

Lupita EspinozaYoutube: @makeupbypita

Couple Influencer

Charles Davis and Alyssa HydeInstagram: @charlesandalyssa

parental influence

Crystal SmallInstagram: @crazypieces

Foodie influencer

TIC Tac: @cookingwithlynja

Influencer Hacks and Tricks

TIC Tac: @nataliesoutlet

Interior design influencer

Barbara LewisInstagram: @theshabbytree

LGBTQIA+ influencer

Ria DemiriInstagram: @ria_d3miri

Tucker Budzyn is a two-time winner of the USA TODAY American Influencer Award

Animal Influencer

Tucker BudzynInstagram: @tuckerbudzyn

The USA TODAY American Influencer Awards produces Influencer of the Year, Rosy McMichael.

Product Review Influencer

Rosy McMichaelYoutube: @rosymcmichael

Sustainability Influencer

ArmenAdamjanTIC Tac: @creative_explained

The USA TODAY American Influencer Awards Travel Influencer of the Year, Garrett Gee (@thebucketlistfamily).

Travel influencer

Garrett GeeInstagram: @thebucketlistfamily

lifestyle influencer

Cassidy Montalvo@TIC Tac: @justclassicallycassidy

Zane Hijazi and Heath Hussar are the winners of the USA TODAY American Influencer Awards for Podcast of the Year.

Podcaster of the year

Zane Hijazi and Heath Hussar for Zane and Heath: Unfiltered, Youtube: @zaneandheath

Leslie Quezada is the USA TODAY American Influencer Awards Content Creator of the Year.

Content Creator of the Year

Leslie QuezadaTIC Tac: @Lesdomakeup1

