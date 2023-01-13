Gucci Milan Fashion Week Fall 2023 Menswear Highlights – Footwear News





Gucci kicked off Milan Men’s Fashion Week on Friday afternoon, unveiling its first collection without creative director Alessandro Michele. The cast of all-male models walked on beige carpet around a spherical stage to watch a live performance of Marc Ribot’s Ceramic Dog, playing for guests including ‘Wednesday’ star actor Idris Elba Percy Hynes White and South Korean singer and actor Kai – a notable departure from the typical Gucci front row with faces like Harry Styles and Jared Leto. The collection itself, designed by Gucci’s in-house team, also departed from Michele’s fashionable maximalist aesthetic, with a range of items inspired by designers who came before him, from Tom Ford to Frida Giannini. Related This is seen through the Crystal GG pattern, a new lacquered interpretation of the house’s coated monogram canvas from the 1970s, which is applied to work overalls as well as bags and shoes in various colors.

CREDIT: KEVIN TACHMAN Other archival moments can be seen in 1980s Gucci-inspired sportswear, while motorcycle apparel pays homage to early 2000s archival pieces. According to the show notes, Gucci said this collection focuses on “archetypes of the classic gentleman’s wardrobe”, which it aimed to redefine through “the amplification of handcrafted luxury” and the “subversive lens of improvisation”. Silhouettes are oversized, especially in tailored garments, which the brand said was meant to allow “style improvisation”. This was carried over into costumes with detachable elements, resulting in a sleeveless jacket or shorts. The collection offers a magnified reinterpretation of the Jackie bag with its softened construction and adorned with the Piston Lock originally created by Tom Ford for Gucci, in faded pastel crocodile editions. As for footwear, the collection sees the debut of a new soft, cushioned motorcycle boot in a host of colors. Additionally, the aforementioned Crystal GG canvas can be seen in a classic 1970s round toe ankle boot. These styles appear alongside a heeled slipper, a corduroy horsebit loafer, and a fluffy Princetown slipper. update.

CREDIT: Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://footwearnews.com/2023/fashion/designers/gucci-milan-fashion-week-2023-fall-mens-collection-1203392072/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos