Gastronomy goes out of fashion. As an ex-chief, I’m relieved





I left the world of gastronomy at the end of 2019, just before the pandemic. A year earlier, I had been diagnosed with fibromyalgia, a stress-induced pain disorder. Although I was desperately trying to continue cooking professionally, it was becoming increasingly clear that it was simply not feasible. Even for perfectly healthy people, restaurants of the highest caliber are incredibly tough places to work, and the long hours and high-pressure environment were too much for my nerves. would ease my pain if I continued to live such a stressful life. I read between the lines: My body was killing itself, all for tiny details like topping semifreddos with the perfect amount of mousse that just didn’t matter. You’ve probably heard that Noma, Ren Redzepis’ award-winning restaurant in Copenhagen, is closing for regular service at the end of 2024 as it transforms into a full-time food lab and occasional pop-up. Redzepi, who recently stated The New York Times that running a fine dining establishment at the highest level was financially and emotionally unsustainable, seems to realize something that most restaurant workers knew all along: the business model that allows the world’s most exclusive restaurants to thrive has never been viable. It’s a lesson I learned the hard way. As a cook, I was fueled by a sense of urgency to complete the painstakingly detailed tasks on my prep list, racing to the finish line each day before the shift began. The stakes were high: Every element had to be cohesive and perfectly executed, lest I serve a poorly filled macaron or clotted custard to a restaurant reviewer or regular paying hundreds of dollars for the meal. It was exhilarating but brutally exhausting; every day I rode the service roller coaster, hoping not to fall behind as the tickets came in. As a young cook, I thought I was living my dream. For the clientele, dinner was $425, and cooks like me spent 70 hours a week picking herbs, dehydrating purees, and simmering juices into reductions to make the magic happen. Every day was a new chance to learn something from the chefs I had admired for so long, and every day I considered myself lucky to have the opportunity to work in such a prestigious establishment. For all of this, I was paid $15 an hour. It’s been several years since I changed careers, and as I reflect on my time in the hospitality industry, I’m relieved to see that the most exclusive, often exploitative, fine dining restaurants finally seem to be going out of fashion. It couldn’t happen soon enough. I think we all know [these] restaurants can’t exist without some type of workforce, says Riley Redfern, former chef of Eleven Madison Park and Coi, anow closed two Michelin star gourmet restaurant in San Francisco. It’s completely unethical. In 2021, TheNew York Times released a damning report about sexual harassment and the toxic work environment at Noma alum Blaine Wetzels idyllic Willows Inn on Lummi Island. Last year, former employees described Eleven Madison Park as a trash farm and saidBusiness Intern that the restaurant had abandoned plans to pay its staff a living wage. A three-part survey conducted byEater uncovered questionable labor practices at Blue Hill at Stone Barns. For restaurant people, these stories were not new, but they shocked the general public. My body was killing itself, all for tiny details like topping semifreddos with the perfect amount of mousse that just didn’t matter. Noma began paying its army of interns in October 2022, just months before Redzepi decided to stop operating the restaurant for regular service. While the paid internship program will continue in the next iteration of Nomas, some leaders and critics have reacted with contempt and skepticism that Noma could not continue operating without free labor. In July 2022, I wrote a story for Bon Apptit on the TV showthe bearand how a toxic cooking culture depicted on the show mirrored the real-life experiences of restaurant workers. In the wake of Nomas’ announcement, I spoke to current and former gourmet chefs again, and their reactions were strong: some found it laughable that Noma would rather close than find a solution to fairly pay their staff. , while others were convinced that Redzepi wanted before his reputation was tarnished by the dirty little secret, as one person put it, that his restaurant had been run on a huge amount of free labor for most of his life.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bonappetit.com/story/end-of-fine-dining-opinion The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos