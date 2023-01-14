BRTV | Fashion in Buffalo: Novi Paluch





Located on Allen Street, Sasmita Batik is owned and operated by Novi Paluch. Hailing from Jakarta, Indonesia, Paluchs’ home country is heavily integrated with her store and designs created in Buffalo and made in Indonesia. She employs a dozen people there and regularly works with disabled, elderly and homeless people. In fact, 10% of profits from store sales are sent back to Indonesia to help fund the education of homeless children. Novi Paluch credits her love for fashion and design to multiple sources, including her mother who was a talented designer and made her clothes when she was growing up. She also cites her background in finance as the reason for her interest in fashion. Prior to working as a designer, Paluch worked in finance as a stock trader. Dressing for work was important to her, and she used her interest in fashion as a way to stand out. Paluch also went to journalism school and has a master’s degree in human resources. When she first moved to Buffalo, people often asked why she was dressed, as our modern dress is decidedly more casual than what she had experienced before. However, Paluch says she has now adopted a more American style, but her store and her personal style still reflect a more structured and formal way of dressing, which she hopes will inspire people to try different styles of clothing. She also wants to make beautiful clothes more affordable. In the fall of 2022, Paluch had the opportunity to show off her designs at New York Fashion Week. Paluch said seeing her designs on the runway was amazing. She showcased a set of colorful and meaningful designs on the runway, which were crafted with traditional materials but with a modern aesthetic. Paluch says Buffalo culture is also integrated into his designs. She likes to have more colorful designs during the summer, but doesn’t discourage Buffalo locals from wearing color in the winter. In fact, her store is a year-round kaleidoscope of color.

