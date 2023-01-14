Men’s Fashion Week kicks off in Milan, Gucci brings back the boys

Italian fashion sales are at their highest level in 20 years. Photo: Miguel MEDINA / AFP/File

Gucci’s return to the men’s fashion show calendar, robust sales in Italian fashion and a farewell to the pandemic-mandated virtual runway trend – it’s all set for the Milan men’s fashion week that has opened friday.

A promising show and optimism after a year in which sales of Italian fashion posted the strongest growth in the last 20 years, the presentations of the men’s fall-winter 2023/2024 collections run until Tuesday.

Of the 79 shows, only four are digital, a holdover from the debilitating pandemic period that saw sales plummet and put an end to live parades.

Nothing replaces “the live experience, the frenzy, the expectation, the applause, the top models parading on the catwalks and the powerful music,” fashion consultant Elisabetta Cavatorta told AFP.

Most anticipated was fashion giant Gucci, which staged an all-male show for the first time in three years and the luxury brand’s first since the surprise departure of creative director Alessandro Michele in November.

New direction at Gucci?

During its minimalist show on Friday, Gucci said it was celebrating “the aesthetics of improvisation” with a collection inspired by the classic gentleman’s wardrobe, revisited in a subversive spirit.

Combining faded jeans with sequined tops and green and red or pink boots with heels, the collection mixes genres and colors.

Long, oversized coats with wide shoulder pads and long skirts slit to reveal bare legs dotted the collection, while woolen hats and rectangular tote bags thrown carelessly over the shoulder added to the arsenal of accessories. Gucci.

With its colorful collections infiltrating the 1970s, Michele breathed new life after being tapped in 2015 to revive sales of the legendary brand with the world famous striped logo in green and red.

While sales soared 44% in 2018 for Kering’s flagship brand, growth has lagged competitors over the past two years.

Alessandro Michele left Gucci in November and the creative director’s successor has yet to be named. Photo: Miguel MEDINA / AFP

“It remains to be seen whether the departure of Alessandro Michele initiates a change of direction for the fashion house,” Cavatorta said.

As for who will take the reins at Gucci, the fashion world is eagerly awaiting news of Michele’s successor.

Skyrocketing revenue

Armani, Prada, Fendi, Dolce & Gabbana and Zegna are among the major brands that will unveil their men’s collections in the Italian fashion capital.

But there have been defections including Versace, which plans to show its menswear and womenswear collections together in Los Angeles on March 10.

Big brands like Giorgio Armani answered the call for live menswear shows at Milan Fashion Week. Photo: Miguel MEDINA / AFP/File

Despite the war in Ukraine and the impact of the energy crisis on an energy-intensive fashion supply chain, Italian fashion sales increased last year by 16% to 96.6 billion euros (104, $4 billion).

“This is the highest turnover in the last 20 years,” said Carlo Capasa, president of the Italian Fashion Chamber, during a presentation before the shows last month.

Inflation has had an impact, with Italian fashion prices rising around 9% in 2022, but their increase is “a positive sign that closes a year marked by dramatic events and difficult times”, Capasa added. .

“Made in Italy” fashion exports soared 18.7% in the first nine months of last year, driven by demand in the United States and the Gulf countries, where exports both climbed by more than 50%.

Sales to China increased more moderately, at 18.8%, while exports to Russia fell by 26%, following the invasion of Ukraine.

But one area where the impact of the Covid-19 crisis will still be felt in Milan is the absence of Chinese buyers.

Despite the lifting of coronavirus-related health restrictions by authorities in Beijing, the number of shoppers traveling to the city for the shows will be “limited”, Capasa said.

