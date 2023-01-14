Gucci Men Fall 2023 – WWD





Alexander who? From the first outfit – plain pants with a t-shirt – it was clear that Gucci was headed in a new direction and the guessing game was over. Before the parade, observers were wondering what kind of collection the brand would present on Friday, the first range without Alessandro Michele? Would the house start with a clean slate? Would it surprise with a completely new aesthetic, just like it did when the former creative director took the reins eight years ago? No to that last question, but there were only a few signs of his tenure. Instead, this archival-based lineup curated by the in-house team relied on designers who came before it, from Tom Ford to Frida Giannini. Take inspiration from GG denim trousers with embossed crystals and the Piston Lock detail originally created by Ford or sleek blazers in a pastel palette, horsebit loafers and roomy Jackie bags reminiscent of the days of the jet set by Giannini. A taupe ruffled chiffon blouse, checkered woolen skirts with front slits or the fluffy Princetown slippers, as well as the glittering jacket embroidered with sequin scallops were at least reminiscent of Michele’s time. Press notes admitted there were references to the Gucci archives, from the tiered bamboo bag to the GG crystal in a lacquered interpretation of the brand’s coated monogram canvas from the 1970s, placed on, for example, slouchy ankle boots with round end. The notes also pointed out that the design team, described as longtime members of the Gucci house and who did not come out at the end of the show, explored the concept of “improvisation”, as “an act of collaboration” and as “a constructive process”. creation tool” which requires advanced skills and knowledge. Self-expression and individualism – issues dear to Michele – were also cited as the foundations of the “collection focused on archetypes of the classic gentleman’s wardrobe”. This was exemplified by costumes with removable elements that can be transformed into sleeveless jackets and shorts. The all-male models walked on beige carpet around a spherical stage to watch a live performance of Marc Ribot’s Ceramic Dog, playing for guests that included Idris Elba; South Korean singer and actor Kai; Percy Hynes White and Nick Cave, among others. Oversized coats, jackets and pants contrasting with fitted undergarments. Motorcycle clothing that paid homage to Gucci’s archive pieces from the early 2000s was somewhat confusing compared to sleek trench coats or sophisticated floor-length coats. There’s no doubt the team showcased Gucci’s core accessories business, with a plethora of coveted bags, often in oversized versions, or soft, padded boots. Ahead of the show, WWD asked shoppers what they wanted from the new Gucci, and most responded hoping for a balance between commercial and fantasy pieces – after all, it’s a business with sales approaching $10 billion. euros – but excitement and surprise were also on the mind, because fashion thrives on novelty. Commercially, those prayers were answered, the collection was mostly grounded and secure – befitting a time of transition. While Kering Chairman and CEO Francois-Henri Pinault told WWD ahead of the show that Gucci Chairman and CEO Marco Bizzarri would remain at the helm of the brand in the post-show period. Let’s hope Alessandro Michele works his magic again and appoints a strong creative director to ensure Gucci succeeds in bringing the excitement that retailers and customers are looking for.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://wwd.com/runway/mens-fall-2023/milan/gucci/review/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos