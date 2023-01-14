In Ghana, folklore celebrates African fashion during an intimate dinner





Last week, the African fashion world was in turmoil as The Folklore Group, the leading trading company licensing African and black brands to global markets, held its first Fashion Dinner in Accra, Ghana. Unfolding at The mixture, in the heart of Accra’s bustling Osu suburb, Folklore Dinner in Accra hosted a wide range of fashion industry players including designers, stylists, celebrities and editors. The chic restaurant doubles as an innovative event space and design center. The party’s attendees came out in full force, dressed in their most stylish outfits, ready to dine and push the needle forward. Among the guests of the night was musical artist Jidenna, founder of the cult beauty brand Topics Olamide Ayomikun Olowe, and New York Magazines social contributor editor, Mr. Agyemang. Folklore founder and CEO, Amira Rasool. We intended to develop our brand partners in Ghana because the talent here is so fresh and has yet to receive the same recognition as designers in other African countries. » Amira Rasool,

Founder and CEO, The Folklore Group Organizing our first event in Accra is a special moment for me. I have traveled to many African countries, but Ghana is the one that makes me feel most at peace and at home. said Amira Rasool, Founder and CEO of The folk group in his opening speech. For Rasool, hosting the dinner in Accra meant spotlighting the often underrepresented wealth of fashion talent in Ghana and the African continent at large. We intended to develop our brand partners in Ghana because the talent here is so fresh and has yet to receive the same recognition as designers in other African countries, Rasool explained. There are so many parties and fun in December in Accra and we wanted to contribute to this special time by bringing together an intimate group of African and Diaspora designers, media executives, musicians, stylists and entrepreneurs to celebrate and foster collaboration. Guests were treated to a sumptuous dinner of gourmet African dishes including Pink Garri and Squid, Chicken Yassa and more paired with fine wines. Between classes, there were lively and lively conversations, as participants discussed the latest trends and shared their thoughts on ways to grow the African fashion industry through partnerships and collaboration. Discover our exclusive images, photographed by Desire Appau.

