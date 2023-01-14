GOP-led Missouri house strips lawmakers of ‘right to bare arms’ with new dress code





Missouri state lawmakers can bear arms in the legislative chamber, but if they are women they can no longer show their bare arms under new dress code rules passed Friday by the government-controlled House of Representatives. the Republicans. State Rep. Ann Kelley (R-127) spearheaded the new bylaw, which passed by a vote of 105 to 51 as part of a rules package. Section 98 states that “at all times when the House is seated, proper attire for gentlemen shall be business attire, including coat, tie, dress pants and dress shoes or boots. Appropriate attire for women should be business attire, including jackets worn with dresses, skirts or slacks, and dress shoes or boots.” “Do you know how it feels to have a group of men in this room staring at your top trying to figure out if it’s appropriate or not?” Defending the policy during the floor debate on Wednesday, Kelley said“Men are required to wear a jacket, shirt and tie, aren’t they? And if they walked in here without a tie, they’d get stung in the blink of an eye. , they’d get stung in a heartbeat. So we’re so interested in being equals. However, Democratic state lawmakers pushed back on the policy, with Rep. Maggie Nurrenbern (D-15) Tweeter that “it is mind-boggling that members of the Missouri House are allowed to bear arms on the floor of the chamber, but women legislators are forbidden to show their bare arms”. Rep. Peter Merideth (D-80) declined to vote on the measure, narrative colleagues, “I don’t think I’m qualified to say what’s appropriate or not for women and I think that’s a really dangerous road for all of us.” “You’ve all had a collusion for the past two years when we’ve talked about maybe, maybe wearing masks in a pandemic to protect each other,” he added. “How dare the government tell you what to wear on your face?” Also speaking on the floor of the house, Rep. Ashley Aune (D-14) asked, “Do you know what it’s like to have a group of men in this room staring at your top trying to figure out whether it’s appropriate or not?” Reacting to the new rule, human rights lawyer Qasim Rashid tweeted that “Missouri GOP banning women from showing their bare arms is not a sign of Sharia or the Taliban a sign of right-wing ‘Christian’ extremism.” “Stop misrepresenting extremism in America as something foreign,” Rashid added. “It’s 100% American. Admit it. Own it. Work to stop it.” Talk to CNN Friday, Yard Noted that “in 2019, House Republicans passed the abortion ban that went into effect this summer after the Dobbs decision has fallen, totally restricting the right of women to choose in this state, and on the first day of our legislature, they are redoubled their efforts to control women.” Under the state’s abortion ban, pregnant women in Missouri are forced to travel to other states for the medical procedure. Last year, Republican state lawmakers tried in vain to punish them for doing so via a measure that would have allowed private citizens to sue anyone “aiding or abetting” abortions that violate the Missouri ban, no matter where they are performed.

