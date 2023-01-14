Women must wear jackets on the floor of Missouri House





The dress code was part of the new Republican-led House rules package.

JEFFERSON CITY, Missouri A new set of rules passed by the Missouri House of Representatives includes a dress code that increased requirements for women: they must now cover their arms with a jacket, blazer, cardigan or knit blazer. The men’s dress code remained unchanged. The dress code and House rules were passed Wednesday, by a vote of 105 to 51 in the Republican-led chamber. State Representative Ann Kelley (R) proposed the changes to the dress code. “It’s essential to always maintain a formal and professional atmosphere,” Kelley said on the House floor. State Representative Raychel Proudie was one of the Democrats who spoke out in the House against the rule. Proudie referenced other important debates in the rules package. What I wasn’t about to do was get dusted for the next two years by someone wearing after 5 clothes at 10am. These people need to stop playing at taxpayers’ expense with this kind of nonsense, for real. Be a pick-me on you on time and at your own expense. https://t.co/r4KqyIChNO — Raychel Proudie (@RCProudie) January 12, 2023 Proudie voted against the rules package. The dress code now reads: At all times when the House is seated, proper attire for gentlemen shall be business attire, including a coat, tie, dress pants, and dress shoes or boots. Appropriate attire for women should be business attire, including jackets worn with dresses, skirts, or slacks, and dress shoes or boots. For the purposes of this rule, “jacket” includes blazers, cardigans and knit blazers. This rule applies to all members and staff on the Chamber floor and the lower gallery. The old dress code required only “dresses or skirts or slacks worn with a blazer or sweater and appropriate dress shoes or boots.” There are 43 women and 116 men in Missouri House. Proudie joked on Twitter that “the #MOHouse Cardigan Caucus will meet on Tuesday where we will elect a chair.” The #MOHouse The Cardigan caucus will meet on Tuesday where we will elect a chair.

We are a large tent huddle where you will be accepted with or without buttons– as long as the sleeves are at least 3/4. No jackets, though. #Freedom — Raychel Proudie (@RCProudie) January 12, 2023 See the breakdown of the vote on the rules package that include the dress code here. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=videoseries

