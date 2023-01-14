Gucci’s first show after Alessandro Michele has arrived





Ever since it was revealed that Alessandro Michele would step down as creative director of Gucci in November 2022, everyone (and many beyond) has weighed in on what he expects from the Italian house at the moment. ‘coming. Who will be the new artistic director? Who could possibly follow Michele? Will they change its distinctive vision of the brand? How are they going to reshape Gucci’s multi-billion dollar business, if at all? After confirming to Highsnobiety that the show would not reveal Gucci’s new creative visionary, Gucci instead provided an indication of its next steps with its January 13 menswear show at Milan Fashion Week. The result was a sort of stylistic cleanser for the palate. See, Gucci’s Fall 2023 menswear collection was designed by the brand’s in-house creative team, all of whom worked with Michele. Presumably, the resulting line had at least some input from the now-deceased Roman designer, but, while the old guard is intact, it has also been freed to do as it pleases. Gucci’s guests, who included stars like Idris Elba alongside numerous influencers, received ultra-indulgent, sexless looks that didn’t suggest a firm departure from Michele’s romanticism, but rather understated luxury. Familiar touches were in place tracksuits, boxy cuts, sequins, glamour, but the shapes had a street feel, often cut and closed rather than puffy. What Gucci presented for Fall/Winter 2023 was more of a transition than a 180 degree turn, which should come as no surprise that it wasn’t broken, why fix? Indeed, the collection still evoked the overt luxury typical of the Michele era, with all the sparkles and such, but its refined shapes and recognizable basics (plain tank tops, puffy bombers, opaque knit sweaters) kept #NewGucci (# Newcci?) very grounded. All the while, noise rock trio Ceramic Dogs, the current project of legendary avant-garde guitarist Marc Ribot, provided an angular score that kept guests on their toes. I can’t let anyone get too comfortable. It is a revival, after all. Familiar yet different is the mantra of the next era of Gucci. Expect future shows to flesh out the new aesthetic slowly but surely, as if the in-house design team were wading through a cold lake. It’s fitting given the chilling shock of Michele’s departure, and a smart move too: core consumers will stay on board and curious newcomers might be intrigued enough by #NewGucci to step into this new world. Shop our favorite products

