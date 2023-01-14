Gucci Fall/Winter 2023 show at Milan Fashion Week





From collaborations with Dickies, Harry Styles and Palace to the viral Spring/Summer 2023 sensation that was the “Twinsburg” show, and of course its Creative Director Alessandro Michele announcing his departure from the House, 2022 has been quite a year for Gucci. After seven years with the brand, Michele had returned Gucci to its former glory of Tom Ford’s hay days; sex was intertwined with heritage, flower power intertwined with functional fashion, and even athleisure was explored under the nostalgic, rose-tinted vision of the CD of the era. The result is extraordinary: people become fans of the House’s new identity, one punctuated with whimsical references (the “HA HA HA” of Harry Styles), while others favor the maximalist touch of shameless glamor of Michelle. The muses were selected with a keen eye for millennial and Gen Z influence – Billy Eilish, Styles, Miley Cyrus, Wet Leg, Florence Welch, Jared Leto and Lana Del Rey to name a few – making the brand relevant further to a crowd it rarely reached before Michele’s appointment in 2015. With that came matching numbers; during Michele’s tenure, revenue nearly tripled, from €3.9 billion in 2015 to €9.7 billion in 2021. Over multiple periods, quarterly growth approached 50%. So with that in mind, where does Gucci go next and how does it get there? Opening Milan Fashion Week. Showcasing its Fall/Winter 2023 collection during the men’s tour of Milan Fashion Week, Gucci’s latest collection is actually the one designed by an in-house design team with close ties to Michele. Think of it as a similar approach to recent Louis Vuitton collections, except for the upcoming one designed by Colm Dillane. Together, the team followed a philosophy of improvisation. As the brand notes, “Improvisation is an act of collaboration. When the free impulses of individual minds intertwine, collective expressions are conceived. With that comes reflection, and Gucci FW23 was nothing more than a walk through its history books, albeit recontextualized for today. “Crystal GG”, a new lacquered canvas, was used on workwear such as jumpsuits as well as on the Maison’s iconic bags and shoes. These suits also feature cutouts in the back, a nod to the Tom Ford-era sexiness that has continued to pervade much of the collection. From the cut knees on oversized suits to the low-cut white tank tops on the neckline, there was a constant thread of Ford’s influence. Reinventing the Piston Lock was another throwback to Ford, as were motorcycle leathers and overcoats that wouldn’t look bad in a Y2K campaign. Sportswear numbers dated back to the 1980s with bright pink, satin blue and a riding-themed quilted jacket, all acknowledging the House’s extensive graphic and brand archive, while the cuts of each piece suited today’s laid-back aesthetic. Boots coated in ‘Crystal GG’ material covered in the ‘GG’ motif in a range of soft hues such as pink or the brand’s signature tan, acting as the perfect quirkiness accent as they contained jersey pyjamas, jodhpurs and ski pants in their cuffs. Of course, craftsmanship was a major component of the collection. Excess sequins took place on pants and tank tops, shimmering against the lights that flashed by to the beat of a live performance by the rock band Ceramic dog by Marc Ribot. Puffy trench coats fell delicately and draped along the carpet, while the structure of a leather and sheepskin jacket gave the model the appearance of being covered in armour. Overall, Gucci FW23 was a House greatest hits collection, delicately balanced to reflect the brand’s past and expected transitions next time around. Gucci’s FW23 collection can be seen in the gallery above. Stay tuned to Hypebeast for more Milan Fashion Week FW23 content over the coming days.

