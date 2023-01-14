Miss Thailand wore a dress made of soda pellets at the Miss Universe pageant





Miss Thailand Anna Sueangam-iam at the Miss Universe preliminary pageant in January 2023.Benjamin Askinas/Miss Universe Organization Miss Thailand Anna Sueangam-iam wore a dress made from soda pellets during the Miss Universe preliminaries.

The dress, designed by Manirat, combines aluminum can tabs with Swarovski crystals.

Sueangam-iam said the dress paid homage to her upbringing and her parents, who were garbage collectors. The Miss Universe pageant started this week with the preliminary competition and a competitor is already making headlines. Miss Thailand Anna Sueangam-iam wowed the crowd with a dress made from soda pellets, which she wore during the evening dress tour. Now the dress has gone viral, racking up over 150,000 likes since Sueangam-iam shared a photo of her instagram. The upcycled set that was designed by the Manirat brand and known as the “Hidden Precious Diamond Dress” combines the aluminum tabs of soda cans with Swarovski crystals. Sueangam-iam’s dress was made with soda can tabs and Swarovski crystals.Benjamin Askinas/Miss Universe Organization There is also a hidden meaning in the dress. The soda bars pay homage to Sueangam-iam’s upbringing. “This dress was inspired by the familiar surroundings of my childhood,” she wrote on Instagram. “Growing up with garbage parents, my life as a child was among heaps of trash and recyclables. This unique dress was deliberately custom-made with discarded and recycled materials, namely the ‘Can Tab’ to present to the UNIVERSE that what is considered worthless by many actually has its own value and beauty Thank you all for seeing, hearing and hopefully being this message of self esteem . “Although some call her ‘the beauty queen of trash’, that never stops her from shining like a precious gem,” read a caption on the miss thailand instagram page. Sueangam-iam’s dress was designed by Manirat.Benjamin Askinas/Miss Universe Organization According to his official Miss Universe biography, Sueangam-iam, now 24, was born and raised in a Bangkok slum. Her family then sent her to a temple to protect her from a dangerous environment. She grew up among Buddhist nuns and her meals consisted mostly of the monks’ leftovers. “At an early age, poverty differentiated his school life from other children, especially the cost of school fees,” reads his biography. “In order to cover her tuition, she had to collect merit points, donate blood each semester, collect plastic waste bottles and clean public restrooms. This experience made her question accessibility Thai children to education.” The story continues Miss Thailand at the Miss Universe 2023 costume contest.Benjamin Askinas Sueangam-iam now hopes to use her platform to represent and amplify the voices of children from disadvantaged backgrounds. She currently works with a number of non-profit organizations including Smile Train Thailand. The Miss Universe final airs Saturday at 7 p.m. ET on The Roku Channel. It will also air on Telemundo in Spanish. Read the original article at Initiated

