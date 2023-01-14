Gucci’s Fall/Winter 2023 men’s show sees the house triumph





The fashion house triumphs on the catwalk at Milan Men’s Fashion Week with the launch of its Fall/Winter 2023 men’s collection.

The early 2000s offer style inspiration aplenty, and it’s no wonder its brands continue to harness its history to create the fashion magic of today. Gucci Fall 2023 hints at easy yet unexplored couture: not the goofy, feisty layering so many of us have loved over the past seven years, but the uncertain, intricate, poignant, indie counterpoint that has burst onto European runways for some time (about Céline and Saint Laurent). The show’s notes cite free impulses as sources of creative design; although Alessandro Michele, the house’s predecessor, was hardly a known fan of improvisation. He crafted minimalism by maximizing the extremes of a garment, quarreling with archetypes and increasing volume for his dedicated clientele. But Gucci’s pendulum has long tested the past, shaped the present and influenced the future: here, it’s all about a current range with smart visual appeal. The best of the show included examples of sharp silhouettes, drawing on elements of rock with a live performance by Marc Ribot’s Ceramic Dog that mimicked the wacky energy of the collection, drawing on elements from genres like the jazz and punk inherent in musical improvisation. The group appears on a spherical stage around which the show unfolds, a circular formation symbolic of the creative community’s collaborative spinning wheel that is at the very heart of Gucci’s ethos. Once again, this idea of ​​intensity and daring filtered through this season’s offerings which, in turn, elevated a modern uniform where the game of proportions was considerably restrained. But for the most part, Gucci opted for a loose tone, a release in everything from Crystal GGa new lacquered take on the house’s 1970s monogram coated canvas, to archive-informed 1980s Gucci sportswear that evoked the codes of dance and motorcycling, paying homage to the archives of pieces from the early 2000s or attached to the sculpture of archetypal overcoats. In addition, the collection offers a magnified reinterpretation of the Jackie bag with its softened construction and adorned with the Piston Lock originally created by Tom Ford for Gucci, in faded pastel crocodile editions. The ensembles that were truly iconic, however, were the evening trousers transformed into long skirts with sculptural draping that revealed moving legs. . Once again, a moment that is both refined and chic. All in all, it was another brilliantly smart and hassle-free clothing collection, embodying an extrapolation of a scary creative shift. These effects lean into a change that will be exciting to see. Indeed, pleasure can be the best resistance.

