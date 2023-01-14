Amazon signs a gargantuan deal with a major fashion brand





It’s no secret that Amazon (AMZN) – Get a free report has ambitions to expand far beyond its seemingly ubiquitous cloud and retail businesses. Recently, the trillion-dollar company shelled out billions of dollars for the right to exclusively broadcast Thursday Night Football. It also recently acquired the Roomba autonomous robot vacuum for $1.7 billion in a now infamous deal. Amazon Few tech giants can also say they know the fashion industry intimately, but that’s exactly what Amazon has been aiming for in recent years. It has been selling clothes since 2002 (at the start of its meteoric rise to market share dominance). It acquired Shopbop in 2006 and Zappos in 2009, two fully-fledged mature retailers with large online footprints. Now Amazon is the largest clothing retailer in the United States and continues to attract Target shoppers. (TGT) – Get a free report and Wal-Mart (WMT) – Get a free report. You can buy everything at Adidas (ADDDF) from sneakers to North Face hoodies. In fact, Amazon’s top-selling product is actually shoes — not books, which were the bread and butter of its online business when it was first created. Contributing to its dominance is Amazon’s popular Amazon Fashion in-house product, which includes a Prime Wardrobe and Personal Shopper by Prime Wardrobe in the same spirit as StitchFix, allows shoppers to try items on for a week before committing to them. Amazon makes a new deal worth its weight in gold On January 13, Amazon announced it would be a partner with Rent the Runway thrift store (LEASE) a beloved but beleaguered retailer that allows shoppers to rent clothes rather than buy them. Rent the Runway enjoys popularity with wedding guests, galas and graduates, as it allows shoppers to wear high-street and couture brands at a fraction of the price – and without having to commit to a dress for more than a few hours. It is considered a quick fad, which is often wasteful and produces poor quality commodities. He also has financial difficulties; Rent the Runway posted a net loss of $36.1 million in the third quarter. The partnership with Amazon may alleviate some of these sticking points, however. Rather than having a lot of inventory waiting to be rented, Amazon’s partnership will allow Rent the Runway to sell its gently used goods and take some of its inventory off the balance sheet. “At Amazon Fashion, we continually expand our assortment through strategic brand relationships to inspire and delight our customers,” Amazon Fashion President Muge Erdirik Dogan said in a press release. designer fashion.” Second-hand fashion is currently causing a stir; a recent study found that most Gen Z shoppers prefer to buy from sustainable brands and care more about sustainability than brand names. They would also pay up to 10% more for durability, which is probably music to Rent the Runway – and Amazon – ears.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thestreet.com/retailers/amazon-inks-gargantuan-deal-with-top-fashion-label-rent-the-runway The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos