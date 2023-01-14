Missouri House tightens dress code for women, requiring arm coverings





The Missouri House of Representatives kicked off its new session by tightening its dress code and requiring female lawmakers to cover their arms and wear blazers in the state capitol, much to the dismay and outrage of Democrats from the room. Lawmakers met on Wednesday to debate changes to the house rules, as is customary at the beginning of a new General Assembly every two years. The existing dress code, which was last updated in 2021states that women are required to wear a “dress or skirts or slacks worn with a blazer or sweater and appropriate dress shoes or boots”. Republican State Rep. Ann Kelley has proposed an amendment that force women to wear jackets, defined as both blazers and knit blazers, with dresses, skirts or pants, and dress shoes or boots. Kelley said the update is necessary because “always maintaining a formal and professional atmosphere is key.” She met with swift opposition from Democrats who called her “ridiculous”. The State House eventually approved a modified version of Kelleys’ proposal, which allows cardigans as well as jackets, but still requires women’s arms to be concealed. NEW SENATE GOP CAMPAIGN COMMITTEE CHAIRPERSON PLEDGES TO DO WHATEVER IT TAKES TO WIN The movement was decried as sexist as the dress code for men remained unchanged. Men must also adhere to a dress code in chambers, with male lawmakers required to wear “business attire, including a coat, tie, dress pants, and dress shoes or boots.” Among those critics was state Rep. Pete Merideth (D), who called out fellow Republicans for their hypocrisy over how they handled health and safety guidelines when it came to wearing a mask for help prevent the spread of COVID-19. “The caucus that lost their minds over the suggestion that they should wear masks during a pandemic to respect the safety of others now spends their time focusing on the small details of what women should wear (and more precisely on how many layers their arms need to be covered) to show respect in this room,” Merideth tweeted. 1 DEAD, 2 INJURED IN MO POLICE CHASE “Do you know what it’s like to have a group of men in this room staring at your top trying to decide if it’s appropriate or not?” State Rep. Ashley Aune (D) said from the State House floor, adding that the update motion was “ridiculous.” Representative Brenda Shields, a Republican, defended Kelley’s proposal as an effort to clarify rules already in place and suggested adjusting the language so that cardigans count as jackets. In a Facebook postRep. Kelley shared that she had received “a lot of hateful emails and messages regarding this amendment, which is funny because we already have a dress code, all I did was correct the errors and to clarify the rule”. She added that she introduced the amendment because the Chief Clerk of the House had “asked for many years to get [this] fixed in our rules.” And she denied wasting anyone’s time, saying her speech was only five minutes long and blaming Missouri Democrats for prolonging the debate. CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP “Why is encouraging professionalism wrong?” Kelley added. “If there’s a time to honor traditions and be professional, it’s on the House Chamber Floor of the Missouri House of Representatives; I’ll make no apologies for standing up for these things.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.foxnews.com/politics/missouri-house-tightens-womens-dress-code-requiring-covering-arms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos