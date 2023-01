Martine Rose brings a cheeky wardrobe to the streets of Florence

(Pitti Uomo headliners are expected to reference Florence’s history and pour over Italian tailoring for their special collections. According to the show’s notes, jeans actually date back to the Renaissance. When Michelangelo sculpted David , the debtors were to receive public spankings on the site of the performance hall.) Rose, who isn’t afraid to mix up references, also bent in a spaghetti western couture couture: Some of those cheesy windbreaker jackets and boxy wool overcoats had waves of fringe flowing down the back, transforming the daily in the power of the stars of Italo Disco. One of Rose’s new favorites, bulbous clown-toe derbies have expanded her lexicon of over-the-top footwear. john_giannini_photo john_giannini_photo Twisting normal people’s uniforms into catwalk fashion is a tightrope walk. It can easily veer into dystopia, magnifying the harrowing realities of life that clothing can so clearly convey. But the Roses collections have a much lighter twist: they are more extreme, of course, but in a cheeky, and sometimes very humorous way, in a way that exposes the buttocks, western fringe on an overcoat. Rose used the word fun a few times to explain these design choices. Over the years, twisted designs of Roses have been seen as troll or intimidating, but she’s really meant to create surprise, delight, and a bit of drama. She might make clothes for the entire nightclub, but hers isn’t an exclusive crowd. It’s a deeply refreshing approach, and within minutes of the finale, audience members filled with optimism and Aperol spritz were already discussing the chances of Rose ending up at Louis Vuitton, or maybe even back at Balenciaga. The message being that the upper echelons of luxury fashion could use Roses’ open-mindedness, foresight and ability to squeeze the excitement out of the everyday. john_giannini_photo john_giannini_photo Backstage, the eternally unassuming Rose, holding one of her children on her hip (a good reminder that she is one of the very few mums among menswear designers), thanked the locals who marched in the parade. I’m so proud of the cast, many of them had never done [this] before. And they really energized and I think paid homage to Florence in a way that I was hoping for, she said. A few minutes later, I ran into one of them, a gray-haired gentleman named Luigi, who was standing outside. His hair was heavily slicked back and he still wore the show’s fringed jacket, leather pants, and silk shirt and tie. He seemed to fall squarely into the category of cast members who had never been in a fashion show before. When I offered my congratulations, Luigi shrugged, before flashing me a smirk. Another new Martine Rose fan.

