Fashion
NCAT Instructor Dress Code Raises Questions About Professional Attire
A dress code for a computer programming class at an HBCU in North Carolina got more attention than student clothing when it circulated on Twitter recently. Although the dress code has been removed from the curriculum, the incident shows that once you leave college and enter the workforce, the definition of professional dress differs depending on who you ask and often who. you are.
The dress code, taken from a classroom syllabus at North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University, quickly gained 3 million views when it was posted posted on Twitter. The professor has included beanies, durags, hoodies, booty shorts, coochie cutter shorts and twerk shorts on his banned list.
If you wear it to bed or to the club, don’t wear it to class, he wrote.
For students, the definition of workwear is murky, given the history of professionalism akin to white patronage. The program left me, a middle-aged BIPOC woman working in talent acquisition, scratching my head.
As a reference, bonnets and durags protect hair and preserve hairstyles overnight. For centuries, public discourse around black women and head coverings has been a hot topic.
In the 1700s, black women were forbidden to wear their hair uncovered in Louisiana due to The Tignon laws. This law, signed into law by the Spanish governor of Louisiana Esteban Rodrguez Mir, was intended to link freed black women to slaves by wearing a tignon (scarf or handkerchief) on their heads. The tactic backfired when black women embellished fabrics, turning repressive law into a fashion craze.
For many, keeping up with the current darkness police is exhausting.
As journalist Darian Symon Harvin put it in an article for Seduce on wearing a public cap, being a black woman feels like an act of resistance. Every aspect of our identity is controlled, and it seems that we will never be able to please people. Harvin thinks wearing a beanie in public is a personal choice. Our appearance and the perception of our appearance should not influence how we are treated.
So how do you dress professionally and stay authentic?
Consider workplace cues
Dr. Edmund Kellerman, a longtime lecturer/Fulbright scholar at the University of Florida, has helped prepare thousands of students for the job market over the past 30 years and believes the key to identifying of professional attire comes down to workplace cues. There is still the perception that traditional professional dress is based on white Anglo-Saxon Protestant standards, he said.
Kellerman said most teachers still recommend standard preppy attire for both men and women. However, he believes times have changed since his student days. Take crop tops, for example. Crop tops in class, no problem. Crop tops at work, only if accompanied by a blazer.
But in the era of Zoom meetings, just make sure you’re actually wearing clothes. Remember to wear pants or stockings in case you forget and stretch on camera, Kellerman helpfully added.
Decide how you want to be recognized
According to Julie Petr, executive director of Dress for Success IndianapolisConsidering the audience and work environment and deciding what you want to achieve are the first steps in determining what type of business attire is right for you.
If one wants to be recognized primarily for their skill and experience in relation to their fashion, a more traditional look won’t overshadow it or be a disruptor to a first impression, Petr said. If one wants to be recognized first and foremost from a creative and daring perspective, the traditional route may not be the way to go.
Make an effort
Despite varying dress codes across industries, employers say clothing is important in first interviews. Dress for Success has served women for over 20 years and regularly meets with employers about organizational dress codes and candidate expectations.
Our corporate partners tell us that first impressions make the difference and clothing always counts. They want to see contestants, whether in person or on video, look like they’ve made an effort, Petr said. The words we hear from image consultants are savvy, polished and tailored. There is plenty of room in this standard for self-expression.
In a changing landscape, we can define professional attire as individuals. Keep in mind that following an industry standard dress code will not hurt your chances of getting a new job at the interview. Once in the new role, everyday work clothes are often more relaxed with varying degrees of freedom.
If you’re still deciding what to wear to your job interview, think about what gives you the most confidence. Getting a new job is about the right match between an employer and the candidate. Showing up with confidence is crucial in the interview process because it helps land you at a company that values everything you bring to the table.
