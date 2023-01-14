HBCU Professor Sparks Social Media Debate Over Reported Dress Code Banning Twerk Hoodies And Shorts | News





A debate raged on social media over appropriate dress in class after an HBCU professor reportedly posted a controversial dress code policy for his students. From a tweet Posted on January 6, which garnered 2.9 million views a week later, the program prohibited students from wearing hoodies, durags, beanies and three styles of shorts: booty, coochie cutter and twerk. Forbes reported that the instructor is a black male computer science professor at A&T University in North Carolina, but the article does not name him. Some Twitter users strongly criticized its dress code policy as anti-black, while others defended it as setting a standard that will serve students in their careers. Angry responses focused on the ban on shorts. This gives ggg antiblack image typing coochie cutter and twerk shorts in a program, a Twitter user wrote. Many people supported this view, but others backed down. If their students wear such clothes, which are inherently lacking in taste and class to class and they try to make students look like academics and not strippers, a indicated answer. Many who supported the dress code rejected the view that it was anti-black. … Making a dress code is not anti-black its establishment decorum, a Twitter user posted. We currently live in an environment where people do what they want and that is not acceptable. Among the list of prohibited clothes, the hoodie ban seemed to raise a lot of eyebrows. Even many who agreed with the professors’ restrictions on shorts couldn’t understand why hoodies made the list. Hoodies have been a staple of hip-hop culture since the early 1970s, but have raised hedgehogs from the white establishment, according to The cuppointing the The controversial NBA dress code in 2005 which banned hoodies, durags, large jewelry, and other stereotypical items associated with black culture. The hoodie has become an example of racist black crime stereotyping. It’s inextricably linked to the fatal shootings of 2012. Trayvon Martinunarmed black teen wearing hoodie, by self-proclaimed community guard Georges Zimmerman. As the hoodie became associated with black thugs in the media, some black people shunned them and others embraced them: the hoodie’s public image made it a statement of racial pride and defiance, of solidarity with a community, an emblem of belonging and all of which reinforced negative associations for those who were inclined to be afraid of assertive black people, Richard ThompsonFord Told The Guardian. He added: Putting on a hoodie as a black man involved a decision to make a statement that could cause some people to distrust you, get you harassed by the police, or even kill you.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bet.com/article/lp8mpb/hbcu-professor-ncat-dress-code-sparks-social-media-debate The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

